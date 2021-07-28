Trump is gone, but the challenge of media disinformation is still there





On Tuesday, in a room in the Cannon House office building, witnesses testified about their experience on January 6, when an armed crowd encouraged by President Donald J. Trump breached the Capitol. He eventually reached the Senate Chamber, where Senators had certified Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory under the hammer of Vice President Mike Pence, whom some of the rioters chanted as they wanted to hang.

But outside the room, prominent Republicans painted a very different and very misleading picture of that day.

On Tuesday morning, Representative Elise Stefanik of New York falsely blamed Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, for the violation, saying she ignored evidence that Capitol Hill security could be compromised in favor of her own partisan political outlook .

Last month, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, one of the GOP’s leading providers of disinformation, downplayed the importance of the attack by falsely claiming that rioters had remained on the ropes inside the Capitol.

And this month, Mr. Trump falsely suggested law enforcement was the only one with guns and said the doors were open.

In American life, the truth is now disputed. And while this has deeply affected the country’s politics, and much more, it has raised unique challenges for one group in particular: journalists.

After all, the top Republicans who cover up the events of January 6 are undeniably newsworthy. Ms. Stefanik is the third House Republican; Mr Johnson could be re-elected in a crucial Senate race; polls indicate Mr. Trump would be the frontrunner if he runs for the Republican nomination in three years.

Their political influence would normally require coverage. Yet journalists will never feel comfortable publishing something they know is wrong. Social media has also increased the stakes in disseminating misleading statements, even in the service of information transmission. If a lie can go around the world before the truth can take hold, then maybe printing out a lie and debunking it in the next sentence just gives the lie a head start.

The mainstream media have attempted to square the circle by contextualizing the problematic quotes and allegations. But it’s hard to do well, and it may be impossible to find the right balance.

I don’t think the answer is to ignore them, said Bill Grueskin, a professor at Columbia Journalism School and former editor of the Wall Street Journal, of the top Republicans who say deceptive things because they don’t represent a fringe of the Republican Party. a significant number of Republican voters believe the Democrats are responsible for the insurgency and have somehow convinced themselves that Trump was not guilty.

During Mr. Trump’s presidency, the media became more comfortable with directly identifying lies, said Dafna Linzer, who until recently was policy editor for NBC News and MSNBC.

Our society has spent the past four years being challenged in a way that we haven’t been in a long time with regards to truth and fact, she said. It has been a long road to get to a place where some news agencies felt comfortable calling a lie a lie.

In Cleveland, The Plain Dealer and its website have tried an alternative tactic in recent months. When its reporters and editors determine that a notable politician is Josh Mandel, a Republican candidate for the Ohio Senate; Dennis Kucinich, a Democratic candidate for mayor of Cleveland; or Mr. Trump said something bogus and designed primarily as propaganda, they don’t publish it, even in a way that debunks it.

For example, a dispatch from a Trump rally last month outside of Cleveland contained no reference to the spurious allegations by former presidents regarding the 2020 election, while other media mentioned them (although noting that they were false or unfounded).

Chris Quinn, the editor of The Plain Dealer, explained the new policy in March: We don’t knowingly post ridiculous and silly claims.

Mr Quinn made the move after realizing that Mr Trump, while not the first politician to turn or mislead, had altered an incentive structure for politicians interacting with the media who had previously discouraged dishonesty.

What Donald Trump did, it created a whole bunch of suitors, where the truth doesn’t matter and they don’t care, he said in an interview today.

We all have best practices, he added of the media, and he used it to spread lies left and right.

Now, Mr Quinn urges his reporters to seek the context. He gave an example this month, in which a reporter covered a forum in which Republican Senate candidate JD Vance repeatedly called illegal immigration dirty. The reporter produced an analysis of how Mr. Vance had transformed in a few years of being someone who would have condemned such language.

Four years ago, Mr Quinn said, describing his diary’s own evolution, we would have had a story: JD Vance came to Cleveland called dirty immigrants.

This approach has its own drawbacks, including opening up the newspaper to allegations of partisan bias. But for many industry leaders, the days, he said, without the weight of journalists’ judgment, are long gone.

Joan Donovan, research director of the Shorenstein Center at Harvard, has advocated a strategy called strategic silence, urging news outlets not to give a platform to certain ideas. But while that may be reasonable with a fringe group of white supremacists, she said in an interview, a different stance is needed with prominent politicians. She suggested unearthing the motives behind the politicians’ false narratives.

Some reporters don’t like tipping into what you might call guesswork, she said, but you have to help the audience understand and locate these lies in the context of the moment, which is a struggle. the definition of what happened in January. 6 and what to blame.

