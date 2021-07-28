Mr. Potato Head ruminates on Trump, the coup plotters and Sasquatch





It has been a while since Arizona Mirror columnist, playwright and sometimes satirist James E. Garcia met Mr. Potato Head, America’s favorite gender-neutral tuber-turned-consultant to Republican politicians.

Garcia recently met Head backstage at the Arizona Federal Theater, where thousands had gathered for a weekend rally in Phoenix by former President Donald Trump. The following is a transcript of Garcia’s exclusive interview with Head.

GARCIA: First of all, thank you for taking the time, Mr. Head.

HEAD: My pleasure.

GARCIA: Frankly, I was a little surprised that you agreed to a follow-up interview, after what your boss said about me on Fox News after our last interview. (Reading his notebook.) Let’s see, Mr. Trump called me a dirty Liberal scum, motherfucker shit that I wouldn’t scratch my shoe if I walked on him.

HEAD: Oh, that. Donald doesn’t mean anything by that. It’s just his way of letting off steam.

GARCIA: You mean like when he led a crowd of thousands of mad right-wingers to attack the Capitol on January 6th?

HEAD: Now it’s off again. Anyone who has seen the video of what happened knows it was just another day in Congress. It was not a crowd. They were just tourists spreading love.

GARCIA: They chanted Hang Mike Pence and beat policemen with flag poles and fire extinguishers.

HEAD: Exactly! When was the last time you took your family to Disneyland on July 4th? Compared to that, the insurer-, uh, I mean the tourists on Capitol Hill were about as threatening as a bunch of preschoolers excited about Juicy Juice. They were just dumb.

GARCIA: Okay. I guess you just have to agree to disagree on this. One man’s act of domestic terrorism is another man’s convention of Juicy Juice. How about changing gears? The former president came to Phoenix on Saturday and organized what he called a “Rally to Protect Our Elections.” Was it some kind of joke? Every recount of the ballots and every judge who dealt with Trumps claims that he, not Joe Biden, won the election has revealed absolutely no evidence of massive voter fraud. The president cannot be serious.

HEAD: No, no kidding. This time it’s serious. Not that the president isn’t a very funny guy. Remember that time he told people to stick an ultraviolet lamp where the sun doesn’t shine and inject themselves with bleach to cure themselves of COVID? Hilarious! I peed in my pants when I heard him say that. Or how about that time he told people at a rally that we should stop testing people for the coronavirus because wait, wait, you’re just gonna find more cases. OMG! I was rolling on the ground. Slow down the tests, he said, Slow down the tests, please! He looks like Henny Youngman, but instead of making fun of his wife, he’s got this fucking virus. This guy is killing me.

GARCIA: And a lot of other people. Do you get along?

HEAD: Wait, wait. Stop me if you’ve heard this one. It’s a classic. Russia, if you listen ?! Bwahahaha !!! If you listen! he said, I hope you can find the missing 30,000 emails. You can’t make this shit up!

GARCIA: I’m with you there. Can we come back to the interview?

HEAD: Alright, alright. But let me catch my breath. OK OK. Go ahead. I’m ready.

GARCIA: In our last email exchange, you said that Cyber ​​Ninjas, the company that does the 2020 Maricopa County ballot recount, is nearing completion. But now I hear there has been another delay.

HEAD: Garcia, look at me. Look at me. Look at me!

GARCIA: Do you do Get Shorty Travolta?

HEAD: I could be, but that’s not important right now. All I’m saying is I want you to look me in the eye and tell me in my face that face, my real face that you actually believe in your heart that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

GARCIA: Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

HEAD: I DO NOT SCREW THROUGH HERE!

GARCIA: Calm down, Patate Head. You asked me a question and

HEAD: Shh! (Pressing his index finger to Garcia’s lips.) Hush now. I’m trying to help you here. Don’t know how this will end?

GARCIA: Now you channel Chris Rock?

HEAD: Yes! Yes! Because I love black people. And Donald too. And we love Latinos too. That’s why I love you. Isn’t it time you joined the flock.

GARCIA: I can’t do it, Mr. Head. I’m just here to do my job and sort our fact from fiction.

HEAD: You realize you’re talking to a big plastic potato.

GARCIA: There is that. Last question: Does Donald Trump plan to run for president in 2024?

HEAD: Mr. Garcia, I’ll answer this oft-repeated question with a few of my own.

GARCIA: A simple yes or no would do. But go ahead.

HEAD: IS GOV. DOUG DUCEY soft!

GARCIA: It’s really not my role to-

HEAD: Doesn’t he look exactly like Potsy Weber in Happy Days? !

GARCIA: I don’t know what-

HEAD: Is the Sasquatch real? !

GARCIA: I think we better get it over with?

HEAD: Is “Q” Sasquatch?

GARCIA: (As he starts to leave.) Thank you, Mr. Head. I’m just gonna let myself out.

HEAD: (Shouting now as Garcia leaves) What are you so afraid of, Mr. Garcia? ! Join us! Join us! Can’t you see! Only Trump can fix it! Him and him alone!

GARCIA: (As he leaves) Thank you, Mr. Head. Have a good flight back to La La Land.

HEAD: But have not been made.

GARCIA: No, I think you’re pretty well done. I am leaving.

After Garcia’s exit, a long break.

HEAD: Potatoes scare people.

