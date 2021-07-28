Fazl skeptical of government’s electoral reform plan – Journal





DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the government will not introduce electoral reforms and hold fair elections because it is itself the product of ‘a trick.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said leaders of opposition parties should first sit down and establish the basic principles of the reform, and then make suggestions for their implementation.

The fundamental point about electoral reforms that we want to stress before going to parliament is that first of all the establishment should disengage from any interference in the electoral process, he said.

He said the way Imran Khan spoke about the Kashmir referendum a day before the elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir did not match Pakistan’s traditional stance on Kashmir. Does Imran have a mandate to denounce the state’s position on Kashmir, he asked.

JUI-F chief says Imran has deviated from Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir

Mr Rehman said that talking about a referendum in Kashmir was a deviation from Pakistan’s 70-year-old principled position and a continuation of Musharraf’s policies. This amounts to a betrayal of the Kashmiri people, but we will not allow the completion of the Imrani project, he added.

He said that they fought the case of Kashmir and that for 70 years India did not dare to seize Kashmir. Under the reign of this incompetent prime minister, who prayed for Modis to win the election, India changed the status of Kashmir, he added. The JUI-F chief said the Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions.

He said that even in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the government formed after rigged elections would not be acceptable because it was not accepted even in the federation.

We do not view the warring groups in Afghanistan as terrorists at the behest of the United States, he added.

To a question, he said that instead of reforming the laws of the National Accountability Bureau, it should be abolished. He said the NAB was created by a dictator to use it against politicians.

Mr Rehman said the tribal areas were merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the people sitting in Islamabad did not know what to do next. He said members of the tribe were also deceived during the census. He said the census was taken when members of the tribe were displaced. We do not accept such a census, he added.

He said Gilgit-Baltistan had a population of 1.5 million and was in the process of becoming a province, but the most populous tribal areas were denied the right to become a province. We demand that the tribal areas become a separate province, he added.

The JUI-F alleged that Imran Khan mortgaged the country by enacting legislation in accordance with the wishes of the Financial Action Task Force.

He said by-elections were held in 50 constituencies across the country and the PTI was defeated in 48 of them.

He alleged that Imran Khan claimed to root out corruption within 90 days, but his government broke all corruption records.

Posted in Dawn, July 28, 2021

