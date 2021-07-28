Trump promises ‘we will not hide our children’ after new CDC terms





Former President Donald Trump blasted the Biden administration on Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended indoor mask warrants in most parts of the United States as well as all K schools -12, regardless of vaccination status.

“We will not be going back,” said the 45th president. “We will not hide our children. Joe Biden and his administration haven’t learned anything from the last year. The brave Americans have learned to live and respond in a safe and responsible manner.

“Don’t surrender to COVID,” Trump added. “Don’t go back! Why are Democrats wary of science? Don’t let this happen to our children or to our country.

Earlier on Tuesday, CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said masks should be worn in indoor public places in places where transmission of the coronavirus is either “substantial” or “high.” The agency defines “substantial” transmission in an area as having between 50 and 99 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. “High” transmission is defined as having 100 or more cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

The CDC recommended that all K-12 schools have mask mandates. Ben Hasty / MediaNews Group / Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Currently, 63.45% of US counties have “substantial” or “high” transmission levels as defined by the CDC, including the five boroughs of New York, the counties of Nassau and Suffolk on Long Island, and the counties of Bergen, Essex and Union in New Jersey.

Walensky also said that while American children should “return to full-time face-to-face learning in the fall with appropriate prevention strategies,” the masks should be worn by teachers, staff, students and visitors. whether or not they are vaccinated.

The announcement came 75 days after the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people could do without masks in most indoor environments. Health officials cited the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant as the reason for the regression.

Former President Donald Trump has lambasted the Biden administration for the CDC’s new mask guidelines.REUTERS / Tom Brenner

Walensky said that while the vaccines are very effective against serious illnesses, including the Delta variant, the new guidelines help protect the most vulnerable people and children too young to get vaccinated.

The CDC director added that unpublished data obtained in recent days indicates that the level of the Delta variant of the virus in infected vaccinated people is indistinguishable from the level of virus in the nose and throat of unvaccinated people.

“It is worrying enough that we feel like we have to act,” said Walensky, who added that those vaccinated “have the potential to pass this virus on to others.”

Masks should be worn by teachers, staff, students and visitors, whether or not they are vaccinated.Bersebach / Orange County Register via Getty Images

President Biden on Tuesday dismissed concerns that the new masking guidelines could invite confusion, saying Americans who are not vaccinated are the ones causing enormous confusion.

The more we learn about this virus and the delta variation, the more worried and worried we need to be, ”he said. “And there is only one thing that we are sure if those other 100 million people were vaccinated, we would be in a very different world.”

With post wires

