India and Turkey don’t need reset, partners may have opposing views on issues (Turkish envoy)

New Delhi: India and Turkey do not need to renew their relations, and Ankara regards New Delhi as a friend of considerable importance, according to Frat Sunel, Turkey’s new ambassador to India, who believes that the two countries must now open up new horizons and deepen their cooperation.

In an exclusive interview with ThePrint, the ambassador said the two countries are members of the G-20 and therefore share core common values. such as democracy, rule of law and liberal economies.

Turkey views India as a friendly country of enormous importance, due to its location, human resources, dynamic economy and growing critical role on the international stage. We don’t need to reestablish our ties, Sunel said.

These existing ties bind our people together. And the close cultural and historical ties between our countries oblige us to further improve our relations in all fields.

Relations between India and Turkey hit a low point after the removal of Section 370 by Narendra Modi’s government in August 2019, a decision that stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan criticized the Modi government’s decision under Article 370 and urged New Delhi to resolve tensions with Pakistan through dialogue, not collision.

In February 2020, during his visit to Pakistan, Erdoan declared that Ankara would support Islamabad on the Kashmir issue and compared the situation of Kashmiris to that of his country during WWI.

India called Turkey’s comments on Kashmir blatant interference in India’s internal affairs and completely unacceptable.

However, both sides seem to have decided to bury the hatchet and move on.

Earlier this year, Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar met his Turkish counterpart Mevlt avuolu in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and the two sides pledged to improve their relations with a focus on economy and trade.

In international relations, the fact that States are partners does not require that they have the same point of view on all issues. The good nature of relations in general between two states should not be trapped in their differences on certain specific issues, the envoy said.

We just need to use our potential to open up new horizons, deepen our bilateral relations and also strengthen our cooperation in multilateral forums. Fortunately, we have many things in common and cooperative interests. And I am happy to see that both countries are ready to work in this direction.

India is Turkey’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia

During Erdoans last visit to India in April 2017, Ankara and New Delhi set the bilateral trade target at $ 10 billion, to be reached by 2020, up from $ 6.4 billion at the time.

Bilateral trade volume of $ 10 billion by 2020 was set as a common goal during President Erdoan’s official visit to India in 2017. Then the bilateral trade volume was $ 7 billion and, just one year after the visit, it reached $ 8.7 billion. It was a huge leap at a time… India is Turkey’s biggest trading partner in South Asia, Sunel said, adding that the pace has slowed down due to the pandemic.

However, he said, Turkey is now opening up sectors such as mining, steel industry, pharmaceuticals, hospitality, bridge and highway construction and IT for investment. most important of the private sector.

Turkey is closely following the Make in India strategy, he added.

Turkey, he said, is now expecting high-level visits from India as they play a huge role in modern diplomacy and we expect these bilateral visits between Turkey and India to resume soon. .

Prime Minister Modi was due to visit Turkey in 2019, but it was canceled because of the tensions around Kashmir.

The Taliban are also part of Afghan society

Turkey, a NATO member on a non-combatant mission in Afghanistan, is expected to play a much larger role in the country once international troops leave the country.

While the violence it is intensifying day by day due to the ongoing fighting between Afghan government forces and Taliban insurgents, thousands of Afghans are now seeking refuge in Turkey.

Turkey has continuously supported the modernization efforts of Afghanistan and has played a crucial role in establishing modern state structures and public institutions in various fields, Sunel said.

Turkey’s development assistance program for Afghanistan, launched in 2004, is one of the largest aid programs allocated to a country. So far, more than 1,300 projects in different fields have been completed, he added.

Afghanistan, he said, is entering a critical moment as the withdrawal of NATO forces is about to be completed.

The level of violence in the country has almost peaked. At this critical time, Turkey believes that a negotiated settlement is the only way forward for a lasting, just and lasting peace in Afghanistan. The Taliban are also part of Afghan society, he added.

Sunel said he believes the Taliban should be integrated into the Afghan political system at the end of a negotiated settlement with the country’s government.

Equitable sharing of power is crucial. Maintaining a level of engagement between the Republican party and the Taliban as well as maintaining open channels of dialogue are necessary to achieve this, he added. While commending all efforts to achieve peace in Afghanistan, we also appreciate India’s generous contributions to development efforts in Afghanistan.

Since 2015, as part of the NATO non-combat mission, Turkey has been undertaking security and operations related work at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA).

Now, once again, the Afghan government and the international community call on Turkey to continue operating HKIA after the withdrawal of all foreign troops, he added. Such a mission at HKIA will continue to be strictly non-combatant as in the past. HKIA is of vital importance for the humanitarian supply and security of foreign diplomatic missions in Kabul.

(Edited by Sunanda Ranjan)

