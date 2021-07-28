Government to design new security system for VIPs – Journal





Excessive spending of taxpayer money must be reduced Opposition urged to hold talks on issues of national importance

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet decided on Tuesday to reduce overspending of taxpayer dollars for the safety of public figures, especially the judiciary, and instead design a system that will work based on threat assessments made by special committees on threats to be established in all provinces except Sindh.

The cabinet again urged the opposition to sit with the government on at least issues of national importance, including judicial reforms.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, also endorsed the first-ever cybersecurity policy in response to the looming threat of cyber warfare taking root around the world.

The prime minister was of the opinion that locals and Pakistanis overseas should have confidence that the government was spending their taxes wisely, which is why a new system is being designed to reduce spending by excessive security, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a message. -Press conference of the cabinet meeting.

He said a total of 5.6 billion rupees was spent on VIP security, which did not include money used for the justice system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Mr. Chaudhry said: Protecting taxpayers’ money is the primary responsibility of government and citizens must have confidence that their tax money is being used wisely.

He said a report had been presented to the cabinet, which provided details on protocol spending of prominent figures, including the president, prime minister, cabinet members, governors and chief ministers, as well as the judicial system.

He said about 700 million rupees are spent annually on the security of federal government officials, 2,529 million rupees in the Punjab and 998 million rupees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The security of the judiciary was of paramount importance, and the Minister of Law and the Attorney General would discuss the matter with them, he said, adding that the least amount is spent on members of the federal cabinet and that most of the money is used for security. of judges.

Chaudhry said the police in the capital had deployed 762 police officers for the security of the president, prime minister, ministers, advisers and special assistants, in addition to 14 Rangers and CF personnel.

On the contrary, said Chaudhry, 373 police officers were deployed for the safety of the judges in Islamabad, which cost 287 million rupees.

Likewise, in Lahore, 1,137 million rupees are spent on the security of judges, he added.

He said around 1,400 million rupees was spent, adding that if other provinces were formed, the total amount could exceed more than 1,700 million rupees.

The minister pointed out that the expenditure of the Punjab police amounted to 446 million rupees. Likewise, 300 million rupees was used for former public servants, including former prime ministers and presidents.

He said at least 106 police officers, four Ranger personnel and 47 CF men were deployed for the safety of retired officials, costing the treasury rupees 10.97 million.

On electoral reforms, the minister said the government’s consultations with the opposition were progressing. There was no deadlock and the process would resume once the Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, returned from Azerbaijan where he had traveled with a parliamentary delegation to attend a trilateral meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey.

He said the cabinet had issued guidelines for the Board of Investment to take the necessary steps to repeal outdated laws that created obstacles in the investment process.

The minister said the cabinet also approved the 2021 advertising policy, which also provided for ads to be shown on digital media.

Regarding the recent AJK elections, the minister said PML-N leaders should admit defeat instead of crying out loud at a press conference at the AJK Prime Minister’s office.

He said that the PTI’s victory in the AJK elections was, in fact, a manifestation of the people’s confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said the cabinet had received a detailed briefing from the prime minister’s adviser on parliamentary affairs, Babar Awan, on the electoral reform process.

Chaudhry said the government and the opposition must reach consensus on important national issues such as the holding of free, fair and transparent elections, which are vital for national development. Otherwise, he added, allegations of rigging would continue to be made by losing parties after every election.

He said previous governments had abused official resources to defeat opposition candidates in by-elections, adding that only the PTI had not resorted to such a practice.

He cited his own defeat in the side polls held in his constituency (Jhelum) in the past, where the ruling party candidate abused government resources.

Regarding media dues, he said that at present there were no unpaid dues with the Press Information Department (PID). However, some media houses still had not paid their employees’ salaries and other contributions, the most affected being technical staff like NLEs and cameramen, he added.

The current government, the minister said, had taken steps to overcome the problem and the necessary legislation would soon be implemented in this regard.

Mr Chaudhry said the PID had gone paperless and details of advertisements and payment of dues were now available on his website.

He said the government intends to vaccinate 40 percent of the population by the end of July, but so far we are behind the target.

He said major institutions were being urged to make arrangements to vaccinate their workers, adding that Covid-19 vaccines had been made mandatory for employees of state-owned companies. If the voluntary vaccination rate does not increase, the government has the option of blocking the mobile SIM cards of those who do not get vaccinated, he added.

Posted in Dawn, July 28, 2021

