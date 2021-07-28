Fawad rules out direct Imran-Shehbaz consultation on ECP appointments – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Dispelling the impression that there is an impasse between the government and the opposition over the appointment of members of the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP), Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would consult with the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on the matter in accordance with the Constitution.

The minister, however, ruled out the possibility of a direct consultation between the two, saying it could be done by correspondence.

The ministers’ remarks came amid ongoing discussions in political and legal circles regarding a possible delay in the appointment following the retirement of two members of the Punjab ECP and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 26 at the after their five-year constitutional mandate.

In 2019, the Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaf missed the 45-day constitutional deadline for the appointment of two PCE members from Sindh and Balochistan when Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to hold a direct and mandatory consultation with the leader of the opposition on the issue. However, the prime minister subsequently consulted Shehbaz Sharif by correspondence when the matter came to the High Court in Islamabad.

The same happened with the appointment of the Chief Electoral Commissioner (CEC) last year.

Speaking to Dawn, the Information Minister again ruled out the possibility of a direct meeting between the prime minister and the opposition leader, saying it was not necessary.

Fawad Chaudhry said that there were various forms of consultation and it could be done by correspondence as had happened before.

On the other hand, the Vice President of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Sherry Rehman, called on the Prime Minister to complete the process of appointing members of the ECP after consultation with the leader of the opposition in the 45 days, as prescribed by the Constitution.

In a statement, Rehman, who is also the parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate, recalled that previously, the appointment of PCE members from Sindh and Balochistan had been delayed for a whole year, which was a violation of the Constitution.

Likewise, she said, in the past the government had not cared about the constitutional provisions regarding the appointment of the CEC. She said that in democracies, key constitutional offices are filled with consensus between government and opposition.

The Information Minister, however, allayed opposition fears over any delay in appointing ECP members and said Prime Minister Khan had fought for a transparent electoral system. He said that a strong electoral commission enjoying the confidence of all political parties was in the country’s interest.

The government, he said, was also keen to move forward with an open heart on electoral reforms and laws relating to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). We want consensus in parliament on the big issues. The stability of the political system lies in upholding the constitution, he said, adding that consensus on issues such as elections, accountability and national security would strengthen the country’s political system.

The issue of appointing ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan could not be resolved in 2019 for at least a year, although members were to be appointed within 45 days of retirement according to law.

Under the Constitution, the ECP consists of a chief electoral commissioner and four members, one from each province. Article 215 (4) inserted in the Constitution by means of the 22nd amendment reads as follows: The vacancy of the post of commissioner or member must be filled within 45 days.

The mechanism for the retirement of two members after their mid-term was also put in place by the 22nd Amendment to ensure continuity of the electorate. Article 215 (1) of the Constitution as amended reads as follows: The Commissioner [and a member] exercises, subject to this article, his functions for a period of five years from the day on which he takes up his functions.

One provision of the article reads as follows: Provided that two of the members retire after the expiration of the first two and a half years and two retire after the expiration of the following two and a half years: Provided further that the Committee to draw lots for the first term of members as to the retirement of two members after the first two and a half years.

However, under the amended law, this was a one-time arrangement, meaning that in the future all members will complete their five-year terms.

Under Articles 213 and 218 of the Constitution, the Prime Minister, in consultation with the Leader of the Opposition, transmits three names for the appointment of a member of the CEC or a committee to a parliamentary committee for confirmation. ‘a name.

The parliamentary committee, made up of the President of the National Assembly, is made up half of members of the Treasury banks and half of opposition parties, depending on their strength in parliament, to be appointed by their respective parliamentary leaders.

In the event that a consensus cannot be reached between the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition, the law stipulates that each will send separate lists to the parliamentary committee for the hearing and finalization of the names.

Posted in Dawn, July 28, 2021

