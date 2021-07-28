Politics
Boris Johnson criticized for his arrest and search plans
Activists and community groups block the A10 road outside Tottenham Police Station to protest the targeting of black youth by officers and the abuse of arrest and search powers on December 19, 2020. Photo: Guy Smallman / Getty Images
Charities have condemned the government’s plans to formally expand arrest and research powers to tackle the rise in youth violence, warning that this would only worsen a policy that has been found to target blacks unfairly.
Sheltered from the pouring rain under an umbrella, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcement a package of measures under a new crime bill, which includes increased surveillance of burglars and thieves, additional funds for anti-violence units and, more controversially, allowing police to ” more easily carry out stops and general searches following violent incidents. “What we are announcing today are plans to support the police,” he said, “but also to support the public.”
But critics argue that changes to section 60 stop and search powers – where police have the right to search people without reasonable cause
for suspicion in a specific area when they think violence is likely or has taken place – would be ineffective in addressing violence, and this will only increase discrimination against blacks.
“We know that Section 60 is not effective in finding weapons,” Katrina Ffrench, director of UNJUST, which campaigns for fair police, told VICE World News. She said that out of 18,000 searches carried out under Section 60 last year, only about 250 people were found with weapons.
“Any weapon on the street is good, but my concern is that the 17,000 strange people who were not involved in a crime, because of this interaction with the police, will now be less likely to report even victims of a crime. crime or if they have information about a crime. “
Daily checks and searches unfairly target black people, especially in London and Northern Ireland. Between March and June 2020, VICE World News found that arrest and search powers in London had expanded, disproportionately affecting black people. In May 2020 alone, arrests and searches increased from 21,593 in May 2019 to 43,844, which equates to a 103% increase.
Emmanuelle Andrews, policy and campaign manager at the Liberty charity, said: “We all want to feel safe in our communities, but expanding what has turned out to be discriminatory police powers is not the way to go. way we do it.
“Many communities, especially communities of color, are subjected to authoritarian and oppressive policing and the government’s proposed program will only make matters worse. This will subject more young people to more coercion, punishment and control. This will worsen discrimination in Britain and divide communities. “
A spokesperson for the anti-racist charity Runnymede told VICE World News that the new policies will ultimately be ineffective in tackling crime. “The increase in these powers does not address the root cause of the crime and reinforces the distrust of the police in BME communities who already face the cutting edge of state security measures.”
