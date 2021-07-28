Biden 11th most popular president as Trump ranks No.20: poll





The results of a recent poll asking Americans to rate presidents of the United States by their opinion show current President Joe Biden in 11th place and former President Donald Trump in 20th place.

The U.S. division of YouGov, an international research and analysis firm, surveyed 3,000 adult U.S. citizens over a week in mid-July, asking them for their personal opinions on the 45 U.S. presidents who have ever served ( note that Grover Cleveland served two consecutive non-terms).

Respondents were given a list of presidents in the order they were in office, with instructions: “For each of the following US presidents, please indicate whether you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of them. If you have not heard of this president, please check the “I have not heard of” option.

Among the most notable results are Abraham Lincoln finishing first as America’s Most Loved President, Richard Nixon finishing last as President Least Loved. Chester A. Arthur was named the poll’s most forgotten president.

Ten presidents received a “very favorable” or “somewhat favorable” classification with a majority of respondents: Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, George Washington, Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Barack Obama, Ronald Regan and Harry S. Truman. Biden got a 47% favorability score in 11th place.

Only two American presidents ended up scoring a majority of “somewhat unfavorable” or “very unfavorable” responses: Richard Nixon at 56% and Donald Trump at 54% unfavorable.

Examining the survey results by political party shows little deviation from party allegiance, although most participants seemed to like Lincoln. The top five Democrats in terms of popularity included Obama, Biden, Kennedy, Lincoln, and Franklin D. Roosevelt. The top five Republicans were Lincoln, Reagan, Washington, Trump, and Jefferson.

The least favorite among Democrats were Arthur, Franklin Pierce, John Tyler, Millard Filmore and Trump. Republicans’ choices for the most unpopular president were Martin Van Buren, Arthur, James Buchanan, Obama and Biden.

Many public polls ranking approval ratings for presidents include criteria on job performance. The YouGov America poll, however, only asks respondents to consider their personal opinions.

A January 2021 Gallup poll asked Americans how they think recent presidents will “make history,” in what could be seen as an approach that simultaneously challenges personal opinion and performance opinion at work.

Among American adults, 47% believed Trump “will make history” as a “poor” president, while 9% believed he would be remembered as “exceptional.”

Newsweek has contacted both the Biden administration and Trump’s offices for their reactions, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

