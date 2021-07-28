Dilip Ghosh on his call for opposition unity





West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (Photo / ANI) New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Criticizing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her proposal to unite the opposition against the BJP, party state chairman Dilip Ghosh said on Tuesday that Congress leader of Trinamool is expected to focus on tackling violence in Bengal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is there to take care of the country. Speaking to media in Delhi, Ghosh said opposition parties are losing their ground in national politics and with the reduced number of representatives in both chambers, they should understand the nation’s state of mind. . “Mamata Banerjee’s attention is not towards the development of Bengal or the violence that has been unfolding for several months in the state. All she does is politics and opposes the central government. .. Mamata Banerjee should take care of Bengal first. Is there to take care of the country. Until Modi Ji is there the country is fine, ”Ghosh said when asked. on the proposal of the West Bengal chief minister of opposition unity. “The opposition also tried to unite in 2019, but the BJP won. Now their existence is in danger. There are parties that don’t even have a single representative in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. One TMC’s dozen or so seats have also been reduced. With that, they (the opposition) should know what people want, “he added. Asked about the West Bengal government’s proposal for the state’s name change, Ghosh said, “She (Banerjee) sends a proposal every month to the Center. Not all of his proposals can be accepted. There are people at the Center to make decisions on his proposals. I am not in favor of a name change. “ He also defended the central government on the issue of providing COVID vaccines to West Bengal and said the Center allocates vaccines to states based on population. “As the population of West Bengal is larger, it also receives more vaccines. In July alone, Bengal will receive 90.7 lakh doses of vaccine. Kolkata has received the maximum doses of vaccine across the country. don’t donate vaccines, so where did they get them? the Center gave vaccines to all states based on their population, ”he added. (ANI)

