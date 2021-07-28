Trump candidate Susan Wright upset by Jake Ellzey in Texas





Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump had a bad day on Tuesday. It is not the moving and heartbreaking testimony of the police officers who defended the Capitol against the MAGA mob on January 6 that was taken into account. Instead, Trump backed the wrong candidate in a Republican vs Republican special election for Congress in suburb of Fort Worth, Texas, a remarkable humiliation for the former president who had an almost perfect record in the Republican primaries. when he was in the White House.

Trump had given his blessing to Susan Wright, the widow of two-term incumbent Ron Wright, who became the first sitting member of Congress to die of COVID in February. Wright, whose last vote before he fell ill was to call off the 2020 election, represented a traditionally Republican suburb of Fort Worth that had become more marginal in the Trump era. His death sparked a free-for-all special election where the top two candidates would advance to a run-off, which ultimately saw first-term state lawmaker Republican Jake Ellzey take on Wright after Democrats failed could regroup around a single candidate.

Trump’s approval apparently put the race to sleep. Wright was the widow of former incumbent president and backed by the nation’s most popular Republican, Trump sent out several statements on his behalf, gave a teleconference on the eve of the election, and his PAC even made a purchase. last minute announcement. . What could possibly go wrong?

It turns out that a lot. Wright ran a lackluster campaign that other Republicans scoffed at: She was outraged by Ellzey and relied heavily on the Club for Growth’s out-of-pocket spending rather than her own efforts. The Club for Growth waged such a bitterly negative campaign against Ellzey that it prompted several prominent Republicans, including rising star Representative Dan Crenshaw, to support him in solidarity.

While the two candidates have minimal ideological differences from a national perspective, Trump’s endorsement also made Ellzey the Democrats’ preferred candidate in the special election, which was bolstered by text messages from the oppressed republicans campaign.

This is the first time that a Trump-backed candidate has lost a Republican primary since Madison Cawthorn defeated Lynda Bennett in North Carolina in a safe red light district in June 2020. Bennett was a close ally of the chief of staff of the United States. era, Mark Meadows. However, this loss came as Trump led the free world with an unprecedented social media megaphone; it just registered as an aberration. This defeat came as Trump became a (somewhat) more diminished figure in the wake of his electoral defeat and the conspiracy theories that followed.

The embarrassment is also heightened by the circumstances in which it occurred. It was a low turnout election held during the summer heatwaves that provided little reason for supporters to show up to the polls and created a scenario where just enough evil Democrats could act as spoilers. .

But the argument for Trump’s continued relevance to US politics is that he still has a committed base of support that would crawl on broken glass for him. That may still be true if he’s on the ballot, but if his chosen candidate can’t win a Republican-to-Republican runoff in Texas, it raises questions about the motivation of that base elsewhere.

