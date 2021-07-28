Sales tax on the ex-works price of sugar – Journal





LAHORE: The federal cabinet decided to levy a sales tax on the ex-works price of sugar, apparently in an attempt to reduce the increase in the retail price of the sweetener.

The sales tax on sugar was already at its ex-mill rate. But in the budget for the year 2021-2022, it has been reduced to the retail level.

A member of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) said that the change in the sales tax levy from the factory level to the retail level resulted in an increase in the price of the commodity from about 0.85 to 1 , 0 Rs per kg.

Tuesday’s federal cabinet decision will only reverse this situation.

PSMA chairman Iskander Khan, however, says the ST on sugar, if taken as a staple, should not be imposed.

If sugar is considered a staple food, then there shouldn’t be a sales tax like there is for flour, rice, pulses and many other foods, he told Dawn in response. to a question.

He claims that the price of sweeteners would not have crossed the Rs 85 per kg mark, including sales tax, if the millers’ plea regarding the start of the grinding season and the elimination of the role of middlemen in the purchase of sugar cane had been accepted by the government.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, the president of the PSMA said that the increase in the sales tax rate from 8 to 17% in the year 2019-2020 and the interest rate High on working capital had resulted in an increase in the retail price of sugar to Rs 80 per kg which led to a sugar investigation.

He said that during 2016-17 the price of the sweetener fell into a range between Rs 45 and Rs 55 from Rs 90 per kg only due to excess stocks.

Denying the role of sweets in determining market rates, the letter stated that millers compete to sell their stocks of sugar as soon as possible in order to save Rs 0.50 per kg per month and therefore cannot take the risk of hoarding the commodity in the hope of rising prices.

The retail price of sugar had reached Rs120 per kg and the product instead failed on the open market during the month of Ramazan when the government tried to sell it at a subsidized rate of Rs68 per kg in the bazaars of Ramazan.

Posted in Dawn, July 28, 2021

