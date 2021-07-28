GOP’s Jake Ellzey wins US House seat over Trump-backed rival





ARLINGTON, Texas Republican Jake Ellzey of Texas on Tuesday night won a seat in the United States House over his Donald Trump-backed rival, defeating the former president in a test of his approval power since his departure from office.

Ellzeys’ victory over Republican Susan Wright, widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, in a special second round of congressional elections near Dallas will likely be celebrated by Trump antagonists who have warned against his continuation on the GOP.

Ellzey held over 53% of the vote in Texas’ 6th Congressional District, with results from almost all constituencies reported.

Ellzey is a Republican state lawmaker who finished well behind Wright in May and only narrowly made the run-off against a Democrat. The seat opened following the death of Ron Wright, who in February became the first congressman to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Far from running on an anti-Trump platform, Ellzey has made no attempt to distance himself from the twice-indicted former president. Rather, he sought to overcome Trump’s lack of support by raising more money and showing other support, including backing from former Texas Governor Rick Perry.

Trump had backed Susan Wright at the start of the special election, recorded a robocall for her at the end of the second round, and headlined a telephone rally with voters on the eve of Tuesday’s election. Make America Great Action, a political action committee chaired by former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, also made a $ 100,000 ad buy over the weekend.

But the result may show the limits of his influence with voters. Republicans have continued to make loyalty to Trump paramount since his defeat in November, even as Trump continues to falsely and baselessly claim that the election was stolen.

The North Texas district won by Ellzey who narrowly lost the GOP nomination for the seat in 2018 has long been Republican territory. But Trump’s support in the district had also plummeted: After winning it in double digits in 2016, he raised it by just 3 percentage points last year, mirroring the trend of burgeoning Texas suburbs passing. purple and, in some places, pure blue.

Ron Wright, who was 67 and suffered from lung cancer, was only weeks away from his second term when he died. Susan Wright had also been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was hospitalized at one point with her husband.

