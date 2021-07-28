Approved spectrum auction policy – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday approved a new spectrum policy for commercial auctions of next-generation mobile and Internet services, after which connectivity of mobile phones and broadband facilities will improve in urban and remote areas of the country.

The decision was taken at a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

At present, the county has 4-G (fourth generation) facilities and after the new policy, 5-G (fifth generation) service will be available to the population.

The cabinet has decided that the spectrum auction will be carried out for the first time for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) so that people in these regions can have better facilities as well. mobile telephony and the Internet.

AJK and GB both have 2-G (second generation) mobile service and it was a long-standing demand from people in these areas to have a better facility like 4-G, already available in Pakistan.

For Pakistan, the cabinet approved the auction of additional spectrum for the 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz frequencies, Information Technology Minister Syed Aminul Haq told Dawn after the cabinet meeting.

He said the base price for the 1800 MHz frequency has been set at $ 31 million per MHz while the price for the 2100 MHz frequency will be $ 29 million per MHz.

When the mobile phone companies get the extra frequency, their services will improve dramatically and people will have faster and clearer mobile and internet facilities throughout the county, even in rural areas, Haq said.

He said the cabinet also made the historic decision to conduct spectrum auctions for AJK and Britain, which would also help improve mobile and broadband services in those areas. He said the auction would be conducted for the 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz frequencies.

The minister expressed the hope that in addition to providing better facilities to the population, the government would generate millions of US dollars by auctioning spectrum frequencies.

Mr Haq said that following the cabinet decision, his ministry would issue policy guidance, after which the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) would hold an auction of the new spectrum in 35 to 45 days. He said the PTA would ensure transparency and fair play in auctions.

According to the PTA website, in accordance with government policy guidance, the Authority released a framework for the testing and development of future technologies (especially fifth generation (5G) wireless networks in Pakistan) in June 2019 to facilitate testing / testing only of 5G Technology and related services in Pakistan.

As part of the follow-up to the policy directions, the PTA granted six months to PMCL (Jazz) and CMPak (Zong) to carry out tests and trials of the 5G technology in a limited environment. Authorization is limited for testing purposes only on a non-commercial basis.

He said the commercial launch of 5th generation services in Pakistan would come on time following a process involving political guidance from the Pakistani government and necessary regulatory approvals.

Posted in Dawn, July 28, 2021

