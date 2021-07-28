Riot at U.S. Capitol: Hearing does little to change the minds of Republicans loyal to Trump





Republican Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas dismissed the idea that lawmakers were playing down the insurgency, only to say he thought it was an exaggeration to portray the riot as the worst attack since the Civil War.

“I don’t know of anyone who has tried to downplay this other than, you know, their gross exaggeration that this is the worst attack on democracy since the Civil War. As Christopher Wray said, it’s hard for those of us who were here on 9/11 to say ‘Yes, it was worse than 9/11,’ “Gohmert said Tuesday, paraphrasing the testimony of the FBI director in June where he rejected a comparison between the 6 January and September 11. At the hearing, Wray called the insurgency a “very significant attack in itself” and an “effort to disrupt a key part of our constitutional system and the peaceful transition of government.”

GOP Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin told CNN he “condemns the violence” that occurred on January 6, but he also tried to argue that there were peaceful protesters that day.

“There were tens of thousands of people that day who engaged in peaceful protests. There were a few hundred who committed acts of violence.”

GOP Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona told CNN Tuesday’s select committee hearing “was not bipartisan.” The committee includes seven Democrats and two Republicans.

Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, who compared Jan. 6 scenes to “a normal sightseeing visit,” told CNN that “I haven’t heard anything yet today” when asked if he watched the hearing or whether the officers’ testimony changed his mind about how he had previously characterized the riot. Clyde also had a heated exchange with Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, in a separate hearing Tuesday night over his “tourist” remarks, but Clyde refused to retract. Matt Rosendale of Montana told ABC News, “What we went through was a breach in security at the highest level of law enforcement. We have not had an armed invasion of the Capitol. We have had a breach in security. And that’s what we need to focus on, making sure that doesn’t happen again. “

GOP Representative Ronny Jackson of Texas responded by saying, “I don’t think this hearing is about finding out what really happened that day. I think this hearing is about posture for the election of 2022. “

And on the same day, the select committee held its first hearing, Representatives Gohmert, Gosar, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Andy Biggs of Arizona, who led the charge to overturn the election results in the Congress, held a press conference outside the Justice Department trying to discuss the treatment of January 6 “prisoners” – an event Democrats saw as evidence that Republicans were siding with rioters against them. cops.

The fact that Trump’s henchmen continue to downplay the events of January 6 is hardly surprising given that the former president himself referred to the rioters as a “loving mob” and recently wrongly blamed the violence on the protesters of Black Lives Matter and antifa.

The wave of money laundering that continues to run through the GOP underscores why members of the select committee said this investigation was so important. By focusing their first hearing on the stories of officers who served that day and showing a video of what happened, committee members turned Tuesday’s hearing into an opportunity to publicly dig holes in the false claims made by some Republicans that the protest was peaceful or that the insurgents were unarmed.

“I want to know what happened that day, but more importantly, I want all Americans to be able to trust the work of this committee and bring the facts out, without a plot,” said Representative Adam Kinzinger. of Illinois, one of two Republicans will sit on the select committee, said in his opening statement.

Republican attempts to rewrite history also threaten to undermine the carefully coordinated messaging strategy launched by Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his key allies, who want to focus on security loopholes on Capitol Hill on Jan.6 without contesting the poignant testimony of the four police officers about the assaults they suffered that day.

With Republicans fearing to come forward as anti-police, GOP leaders kicked off a press conference Tuesday morning – which aimed to counter-schedule the select committee hearing – thanking the police for them. protect every day. Then they blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the security breach and what the police went through on January 6, even though she is not responsible for day-to-day security operations.

“The Capitol Police should not have been put in this position,” said McCarthy. “They should have been able to have the resources, the training, the equipment. They shouldn’t be locked in a secluded bus. We shouldn’t have a sergeant-at-arms waiting to ask for a political response when it comes down to it. It is about the need for reinforcements, especially if you had known this for weeks in advance.

Despite the GOP’s widespread praise for the police, many Republicans across the conference said they did not watch the hearing with law enforcement.

Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama, a staunch supporter of Trump and one of the architects of the GOP’s plan to oppose presidential election results on the House floor, told reporters Tuesday afternoon : “I didn’t watch it. I don’t know What happened.”

Even McCarthy said he was unable to attend the hearing because he was stuck in “back-to-back meetings.”

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of the Pelosi Republicans who was denied a seat on the select committee, said he was only able to watch “part” of the hearing on Tuesday but that ‘he couldn’t watch “that much” because he was busy in another audience. .

Representative Troy Nehls of Texas, who was one of McCarthy’s first picks to sit on the select committee, said he watched the entire audience in his office and dismissed the idea that one of his colleagues was trying to downplay or whitewash what happened January 6 in light of the hearing

“You don’t have Republicans here who think they’re playing it down,” Nehls said. “It was absolutely horrible.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/27/politics/trump-republicans-hearing-reaction/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos