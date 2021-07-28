Ramen promotion unless president considered entertainment amid pandemic





Garut – Promotion the Windows unless the president catches the attention of politicians. Pro-government parties President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) consider promotional entertainment in the midst of a pandemic Crown. Billboard promo buy one free one mi the Windows With the exception of the President, Warung Ramen Jangar (Ranjang) 69 is installed, whose shop is located on Jalan Cimanuk, Tarogong Kidul, near the Jayaraga football stadium. In the notice board is written a promotional message from the manager saying you buy one get one free for visitors. However, there are exceptions for the president. The billboard also featured a photo of President Joko Widodo. “Shit! PPKM promo buy 1 get 1 ramen free. Except for the president,” reads the message on the notice board. The chairman of the PPP DPP, Achmad Baidowi, believed that it was a form of creativity to catch the attention of buyers. Awiek asked that this not be interpreted as a form of harassment against the president. Billboards are entertainment amid the complicated mood of the pandemic, he said. “It’s a form of creativity on the part of the store owner to get attention. The unusual form of the promotion is very interesting for those who see it out of curiosity,” Awiek told reporters on Tuesday (5/27 / 2021). A ramen shop in Garut Regency in West Java is causing a stir. They’ve set up a free promotional billboard for everyone except … President Jokowi. Photo credit: Hakim Ghani / detikcom A ramen shop in Garut Regency in West Java is causing a stir. They’ve set up a free promotional billboard for everyone except … President Jokowi. Photo credit: Hakim Ghani / detikcom “This should not be interpreted as harassment towards President Jokowi. Yes, it can be read as a form of joke amidst the stress caused by the PPKM. We are sure the President is not angry about this. “, did he declare. In the line of Awiek, the vice-president of Gerindra, Habiburokhman, sees it as a form of entertainment and far from politically motivated. On the other hand, this member of Commission III of the DPR assesses the need for creativity of economic actors to attract buyers. He asked the public or the relevant authorities to understand this. “I think it’s quite funny and entertaining, far from politically motivated let alone breaking the law,” Habiburokhman said. Also watch the video “20 minute diet rules to exercise during PPKM level 4”:

[Gambas:Video 20detik] Read more on the next page

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5659526/promosi-ramen-kecuali-presiden-dianggap-hiburan-di-tengah-pandemi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos