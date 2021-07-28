PM Modi urges people to contribute to Bharat ‘Jodo Andolan’ ahead of National Hand Craft Day





In his 79th edition of “Maan Ki Baat”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the nation to buy and popularize Khadi products to contribute to “Bharat Jodo Andolan” (Unite India Movement). In view of the upcoming Looms Day, Prime Minister Modi urged compatriots to do everything possible to increase the use of looms in our lives. As Mahatma Gandhi led Bharat Chhoro Andolan to oust British rule from India, we need Bharat Jodo Andolan to unite India, Prime Minister Modi said on Sunday. “National Hand Loom Day is approaching. Let us unite and do all we can to further popularize the looms in our lives. Khadi’s successes over the past few years are widely known. You must have noticed that from here on out. from 2014, we often touch on Khadi in Mann ki Baat. It is only thanks to your efforts that today the sale of Khadi has increased considerably, ”Prime Minister Modi said. The Prime Minister said that we can help build the nation while doing our daily work. We don’t need to put in any extra effort, rather a little effort from each individual will make a huge change. Buying Khadi products will benefit our poor weavers across the country and it is a service we can do to our brothers and sisters, he said. Khadi – sustainable craftsmanship Khadi is one of the most remarkable Indian fabrics, which has played a crucial role in building our nation. Khadi, also known as “Khadar”, is a hand-woven cotton fabric with hand-spun yarn. The fabric was born during the Swadeshi movement led by Mahatma Gandhi. In particular, the manufacture of khadi does not require any machine, neither electricity nor fuel, and is also a product respectful of nature. Thanks to dynamic technological advancements, Khadi fabric is now available in many variations and is one of the most enduring forms of craftsmanship. Khadi’s role in the Indian economy India is the world’s second largest exporter of textiles and clothing. The country recorded $ 22.94 billion in exports in 2020 and Khadi played a pivotal role. Over the past five years, the sale of clothing and fabrics made by Khadi has experienced remarkable growth in our country. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Khadi has been instrumental in boosting our economy. According to Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), in 2020-21 Indian fabric recorded its highest annual turnover of Rs 95,741.74 crore, compared to Rs 88,887 crore in turnover in 2019-20, and recording a growth of 7.71%. Earlier it was also recorded that a one-day sale of Khadi exceeded 1 crore rupees on 11 different occasions. It is relevant to mention that despite the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, #KVIC, in 2020-21, recorded its highest ever annual turnover of Rs 95,741.74 crore, compared to turnover of Rs 88,887 crore in 2019-20, thus registering a growth of 7 , 71% pic.twitter.com/Y5NdPQajsi Khadi India (@kvicindia) July 25, 2021 IMAGE: PTI

