Tana Mongeau admits to having abandoned Corinna Kopf for loving Donald Trump





Tana Mongeau and Corinna Kopf were great friends there for a while, but it’s safe to say that they’ll never spend time together again.

It appears that political views have hampered their once close relationship, and all signs are that this is a permanent divide.

Girls went from friends who respected differences of perspective and cared about each other’s thoughts, to suddenly unable to engage with each other, and the reason for this huge gap in their friendship is none other. than Donald Trump.

At one point, Corinna’s support for Donald Trump surfaced, and it was too much for Tana to tolerate.

Tana against. Corinne

At one point, not too long ago, these two ladies were friends. They spent time together, shared moments and seemed to get along wonderfully. In fact, they had a lot in common and seemed to be on the right track for a lasting friendship.

Something changed and the gap between them was obvious. Social media has seen them destroy each other, and there has even been talk of them taking the ring to face each other in a physical match.

Old friends quickly became enemies, but no one has really spoken about the reasons for this change of mind.

Tana has just revealed that she is unable to tolerate Corinna’s support for Donald Trump and that she feels they are too fundamentally different when it comes to their philosophies on life. In a recently aired podcast, we can hear Mongeau say; “She had a scandal because she loved Trump, I was trying to help her get out of it and she was like, ‘What about my political views? So I was like, “Hm, maybe we shouldn’t hit him that much. ‘”

Tana stop

According to Tana, it was she who distanced herself from Corinna and she fully blames the political outlook for their new status as an enemy.

She wants the record to show that she couldn’t stand being a part of Trump’s love affair and that prior to this situation Corinna had denied being a Trump supporter, but at some point that clearly changed.

There’s clearly a lot of love lost in the air between these two, and Tana expresses that fans shouldn’t expect them to reunite. She goes on to say that Corinne has denied supporting Trump in the past, so the recent support for her was too much of an about-face for Tana to take.

