Ecology well preserved on the roof of the world

LI MIN / CHINA DAILY



Tibet has been an integral part of China since ancient times. But before the peaceful liberation of Tibet by the Chinese Communist Party in 1951, most of the inhabitants lived in abject poverty.

A large number of historical accounts prior to 1951 reflect the terrible conditions of public health and hygiene in Tibet. For example, beggars and stray dogs roamed the streets and sewage and garbage was everywhere, even in central Lhasa, the capital of Tibet. Ekai Kawaguchi, a Japanese monk, was shocked by the dirt and poverty in the city when he visited Lhasa in 1901. In his account, he wrote that the roadside ditches in Lhasa were full of manure.

After the peaceful liberation of Tibet, the central government built modern hospitals and health institutes, dramatically improved resource management, and took measures to increase the income of the local population. Through years of efforts by the authorities, an ecological civilization has gradually developed in both urban and rural areas of Tibet. For example, the central authorities have taken special measures to ensure that the Qinghai-Tibet Railway, which began operating in 2006, does not affect the fragile environment, especially the grasslands, of the Qinghai Plateau. Tibet. The measures have indeed contributed to improving the ecological environment in certain areas during the construction of the railway.

In recent years, several laws have been implemented to better protect Tibet’s ecological environment. Large infrastructures such as airports, highways, power grids and hydroelectric power stations have not affected the environment of the region thanks to scientific planning and appropriate protective measures. On the contrary, local residents benefited financially from these projects and started using clean energy to create healthy ecological protection. system.

In some forest areas, local authorities have built houses with environmentally friendly materials so that residents stop cutting trees to build houses.

In 2009, the central government formulated the Plan for the Protection and Improvement of Ecological Safety Barriers in Tibet (2008-30) with the aim of building an infallible ecological safety barrier in the region by 2030.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, pays special attention to the ecology of Tibet. At the Sixth and Seventh Central Tibet Work Symposia in 2015 and 2020 respectively, Xi stressed the importance of better protecting Tibet’s ecological environment. And during an inspection tour of Tibet from July 21 to 23, he stressed the importance of stability, development and ecological conservation in the sustainable growth of the region.

During a trip to Nyingchi, which has become a model of ecological protection in Tibet, on July 21, Xi visited the Nyang River Bridge to inspect ecological conservation works in the Yarlung Zangbo River Basin and its tributary. , the Nyang river. Speaking at a meeting after his tour on July 23, Xi called for the conservation and promotion of biodiversity on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

With an ecological environment different from the southern Himalayas, Tibet is a unique natural security barrier for China. The Qinghai-Tibet Plateau protects China from natural disasters caused by the climate of the South Asian subcontinent. In addition, the plateau’s complex climate system plays an important role in stabilizing China’s climate.

Tibet is nicknamed the “Water Tower of Asia” because its vast glaciers are at the origin of the main Asian rivers. In addition, the growing number of hydropower plants in Tibet has benefited local populations and those in neighboring countries.

Therefore, protecting rivers is an important part of ecological protection in Tibet. By protecting the source of the main rivers of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, China has also improved the living and working conditions of the Chinese people, not only in Tibet but also in the rest of the country, and strengthened its relations with neighboring countries. . . For example, China has cooperated with India to record and manage the flow of water in transboundary rivers.

Xi’s speeches in Tibet highlight the region’s new development philosophy. And Tibet will adopt environmentally friendly industrial strategies to ensure its sustainable development.

The author is a researcher at the Chinese Borderland Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.



If you have specific expertise or would like to share your thoughts on our stories, send us your writings at [email protected] and [email protected]