Panama Papers case: PM submits defamation response after four years – Pakistan





LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan told a court that a friend of his told him that someone he knew as well as the Sharif family approached him with an offer to pay billions of rupees if he could convince him (Khan) to stop pursuing the Panama Papers case in the Supreme Court.

In a written response submitted in response to a defamation complaint filed in 2017 by opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Khan said he disclosed the incident for public consumption and in the interest of the public good which does not constitute any defamation.

The narration of the incident is neither unfounded nor unfounded because it is based on the occurrence of an incident, namely the visit of Mr. Omar Farooq and his transmission of the offer, indicates the response of the Prime Minister filed by his legal team Tuesday before a court sessions.

The response further states that Mr. Khan did not specifically attribute any statement to the Complainant (Shehbaz) when recounting the incident. He says that the plaintiff and the defendant are political rivals and have faced each other in the political arena for more than two decades. Shehbaz himself has made numerous defamatory and malicious statements against Mr. Khan, the leaders of the PTI and other political parties in the past.

The Prime Minister in his response reiterated that the narration of the incident was relayed in the public interest, in a fair manner and is by no means a claim that was factually wrong or malicious.

Mr. Khan asks the court to dismiss the action because Shehbaz is not entitled to any compensation.

In his reply, the Prime Minister also challenges the territorial jurisdiction of the tribunal to hear the case.

Earlier, Mr Khan’s legal team had also questioned the tribunal’s territorial jurisdiction, but had nonetheless retracted.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mudassir Farid has adjourned the continuation of the trial hearing until August 4.

Shehbaz’s legal adviser has asked the court to issue the cadres at the next hearing.

Defamation lawsuit says Khan made malicious and false claims against Shehbaz that the latter offered the former 10 billion rupees through a mutual friend in exchange for withdrawing the Panama Papers case pending before the Supreme Court. It indicates that the plaintiff served legal notice on the defendant asking them to provide a proper apology within 14 days through print and electronic media. However, the defendant did not apologize and the plaintiff had no choice but to go to court for damages.

The lawsuit argues that the accused’s unfounded and defamatory statements widely publicized by the media demeaned the complainant’s integrity and caused him extreme mental torture, agony and anxiety. The court was asked to issue a decree recovering Rs10 billion as compensation for the publication of defamatory content in favor of the plaintiff.

Posted in Dawn, July 28, 2021

