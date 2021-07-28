Anies responds to the consumption of memes at Warteg, Internet users touch Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedanresponding to his photo which is used to regulate the duration of meals at the Tegal stall or wartegfor 20 minutes at PPKM level 4. Anies’ reaction succeeded in eliciting reactions from Internet users. Previously, the regulation of the duration of meals in restaurants was regulated by President Joko Widodo, with a maximum duration of 20 minutes, internet users responded with various memes, one of which was the photo of Anies retouched while he was eating at a food stand. A meme edited by the @alpokatmentega Twitter account wrote that the time to pass leftover food was 9 minutes 8 seconds. Then Anies commented on the post which featured a photo of himself. He confessed “You can! God willing.” Anies’ comments were then inundated with comments from internet users, including @rafifnaufalb. He linked the meme to the BEM UI case, which also created a meme calling Jokowi the king of lip service. At that time, President Joko Widodo immediately reacted and recalled the culture of the label. “Hahaha, please answer, I’m not sorry I made jokes, so remember the meme bem UI case,“he declared on Wednesday (28/7). Not only that, there are also netizens who show Jokowi eating at a restaurant. With Anies’ reaction stating that he could finish his food in 9 minutes and 8 seconds, netizens advised against ordering fish. It is said that it can take a long time to eat it. “My advice sir, don’t order any type of fish in any warteg. It will take a long time because sir you will be busy with the bones,” @muhamaadam said. Not wanting to be outdone, the figure of moms also commented on Anies’ post. The @april_hamsa account indicates that mothers with babies can finish food faster than the time specified in the meme, which is 5 minutes. “Mothers with babies can eat in 5 minutes,” he said In addition, some netizens have also asked if calculating meal time could be similar to calculating time while playing futsal. “Sir, if you eat, hang around and drink, can you stop time first, sir? It’s like the ball comes out when you play futsal,” @denzaif said. Previously, Jokowi had mentioned the label when responding to the label king of BEM UI. According to him, criticism is allowed because Indonesia is a democratic country. However, he recalled that there are standards of politeness that also apply in Indonesian society. “Universities do not need to prevent students from expressing themselves, but also to remember that we have a culture of etiquette, a culture of politeness,” said Jokowi, broadcast on the Youtube channel of the Presidential Secretariat, Tuesday (29/6). (can / DAL)



