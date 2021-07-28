Politics
UK crime is changing dramatically, but Boris Johnson’s ‘new’ plan to deal with it is about the same
Governments Crime plan claims to offer a new plan to reduce crime. What is striking, however, is not the novelty, but the feeling of déjà vu in terms of issues and policies, all in familiar territory since the 1990s (regardless of the investment in public lighting and targeted patrols , which were familiar strategies in 18th-century London, or the 1990s solution to more video surveillance).
Hateful as conservatives would admit, there is also a strong resonance with New Labor’s mantra of tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime here. At the same time, it mixes with decidedly conservative 1980s deterrence-oriented rhetoric like that of prime ministers. invocation of chain gangs in fluorescent jackets visibly paying your debt to society as he presented the plan.
This is unfortunate, as it perpetuates the myth that crime is a problem that can be solved by focusing primarily on the character of the individual offender. Criminologists have spent much of the last century repeatedly rediscovering the ineffectiveness of such approaches. Crime is a social problem that requires a much broader engagement with the environment and the circumstances in which it occurs, much of which goes beyond criminal justice in the narrow sense.
Even for the individual, research suggests that the deterrent effect of harsher sentences is limited at best, and the certainty of apprehending and prosecuting is much more effective. In light of this, the devastating impact of austerity on the police and the courts, with the resulting negative impact on overwork and morale, public access to justice and perceptions of the likelihood of arrest and conviction, would appear to be much more important priorities than the expansion of things like electronic surveillance (tagging), the effectiveness of which remains poorly supported by data.
The social nature of the problem is interestingly and evidently demonstrated by the dramatic transformation in crime patterns recorded by the ONS and the (Telephone) Crime Survey for England and Wales over the past year during the pandemic of Covid-19, who saw a 34 percent drop in theft; and a 36 percent increase in computer fraud and abuse.
Violence has not decreased, but has changed: fewer homicides and fewer victims, but the same number of incidents, suggest that its nature and location have shifted from public space to private space. You don’t have to be a professional criminologist to understand why these changes may have happened: people have been home more often and interacted less in public, and there is less opportunity or likelihood that such offenses occur between strangers.
Interestingly, the dramatic 58% increase in incidents of antisocial behavior, something also at the heart of the government’s new agenda, also appears to have been directly linked to the pandemic and the public and police response to Covid regulations. What this shows us quite clearly is that the prevalence of crime is a function of lifestyles and social interactions.
So it’s a shame the document looks so dated, despite the engagement with county drug gangs or online crime forming the fourth element of the new plan (albeit with vague proposals and little publicity) . It looks more like a catching-up program wrapped in proven political rhetoric, rather than something tailored to contemporary issues.
There are a few laudable initiatives here, but as the old joke says, if crime reduction is your destination, I wouldn’t start where we are now.
Francis Dodsworth is Senior Lecturer in Criminology at Kingston University in London
