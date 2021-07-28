Road accident in Barabanki: PM Modi announces 2 lakh free of charge | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia de 2 lakh each of the families of those killed in a road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. The families of the injured will receive 50,000 each, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted to say that he had spoken to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and all arrangements were being made to treat those injured in the Barabanki road accident.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the road accident in Barabanki, UP. My condolences to the bereaved families. I also spoke to CM Yogi Adityanath. Arrangements are being made for proper treatment of all injured,” said the Prime Minister in his tweet published in Hindi.

At least 18 people were killed and 25 injured after a truck hit a double-decker bus in Barabanki on Tuesday evening. Police said the incident took place in the Kotwali Ramsanehighat area.

The private bus was traveling to Bihar from Ludhiana in Punjab, police added.

Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the incident and offered his condolences to the bereaved families. “I pray to Lord Ram to give space to dead souls in heaven and a speedy recovery to the wounded,” Adityanath said on Twitter.

Police said the axle of the double-decker bus broke down and it was parked on the road when a high-speed truck hit it from behind. Some passengers were standing outside the bus while others were sitting inside at the time of the incident, police added.

A rescue operation was launched by the police who reached the scene. The injured were rushed to hospital with the help of the local population, said SN Sabat, additional director general of the Lucknow area police.

It was raining a lot when the accident happened and that posed some problems in the rescue operation, he added.