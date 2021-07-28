Rain exposes poor electricity supply system in Twin Cities





Rawalpindi: Rain in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad exposed the power supply system as Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) failed to ensure a steady supply of electricity as 63 power supplies went off disrupting electricity supply in many areas.

Over 80% of the city’s consumers continually face prolonged power outages. On Tuesday, consumers in Gulistan settlement areas faced a 6-hour power outage, consumers in Adiala Sub-division faced a 10-hour power outage, consumers in Misriyal Road areas and Chakra at 7 hours of power failure and the majority of consumers at continuous power failure. until this report is tabled.

The Managing Director (CEO) of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan, told The News that concerned consumers should call him directly on the phone number 0305-8880893, he will solve their problem immediately. Some power supplies were tripped due to heavy precipitation. Field staff were constantly working to restore power to all areas, he said.

About three weeks ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan changed former Iesco chief Chaudhry Abdul Razaaq due to poor performance. But the situation was set to improve further as consumers in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad face prolonged power outages in hot and humid weather.

Residents of Committee Chowk, Asghar Mall, Adiala Road, Al-Mumtaz Colony, Lalazar, Bakramandi, Tariqabad, Lalkurti, Dheri Hasanabad, Dhamyal, Rawat, Gulistan Colony, Dhoke Juma, Waris Khan, Morgah, Dhoke Kala Khan, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Chandni Chowk, Mareer Hasan, Tahli Mohri, Scheme No-III, Defense Road, Soan, Misriyal, Chakra, Mohalla Naik Alam, Hill View Lane, Mubarak Lane, Range Road, Tehmasabad, and several other localities facing not only de long hours of blackouts but also the worst water shortage. Not all filtration plants were functioning during the power outages either.

Some key Iesco post officers, on condition of anonymity, told The News that the department faces a shortage of staff and facilities, so consumers face difficulties in supplying power in all the domains.

Affected consumers have asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to learn about the disruption in the power supply. Every year in winter, Iesco observes power cuts of 8 to 12 hours for maintenance work. What kind of maintenance Iesco does in winter because consumers face 6- to 12-hour power outages even under normal rains, consumers said.

