Wall Street receives Chinese education





The big surprise in this week’s drop in Chinese company stocks is that people claim to be surprised. President Xi Jinping has made it clear for years that he intends to bring more and more parts of China’s private economy under state control. Guess what, Wall Street: he really meant it. The most recent twist came over the weekend when Beijing unveiled draconian new restrictions on the private tutoring market. This has been a booming industry as middle class parents have invested in additional online courses for their children. Foreign investors tried to get involved in the action by buying shares of companies such as New Oriental Education & Technology Group and TAL Education Group listed in New York or Koolearn Technology Holding listed in Hong Kong. Not anymore. The new regulations force companies to convert to non-profit organizations and prohibit new registrations or raising capital. Foreigners are prohibited from investing in the industry, and programming abroad or employing teachers outside of China to teach distance education is prohibited. The shares of tutoring companies fell rapidly. The same goes for the shares of other Chinese companies. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index of around 100 major Chinese companies listed in the United States fell 15% in two days after news of the impending crackdown on tutoring was announced late last week, and its decline by around 45 % since February. Investors seem to understand what is really going on here. Apparently, the crackdown on tutoring is a form of social policy, as Beijing fears that the out-of-control costs of tutoring will discourage parents from having more children. But it is really about the political control of the Communist parties. The Party wants to control what Chinese students study and who teaches them. He cannot tolerate foreigners writing lesson plans through private companies.

