18 killed in UP road accident; PM sends condolences and announces free of charge





As many as 18 people were killed and 25 others injured when a truck collided with a stranded bus full of workers in the Barabanki district of central Uttar Pradesh early Wednesday, police said . The injured have been taken to hospital and help is underway. Police said the accident was reported on National Road 28, where a double-decker bus was parked by the side of the road following a breakdown. The bus traveled from Ludhiana to Bihar and carried around 140 workers. Read also | Heavy to extremely heavy rain likely over Uttarakhand and northwest UP today Eighteen workers, who were standing near the roadside bus, were killed as a result of the impact of the crash. Police teams rushed to the scene moments after the accident. Commenting on the crash, ADG, Lucknow Zone, SN Sabat said: A truck hit a bus near Ram Sanehi Ghat in Barabanki late last night. 18 passengers on the bus were killed and more than 20 were reportedly injured. The injured were hospitalized for treatment. Additional forces were dispatched to undertake rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the victims on Wednesday and announced an ex-gratia de 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and 50,000 each for relatives of the injured. PM @narendramodi announced an ex gratia of 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic Barabanki accident. The injured will receive Rs. 50,000 each, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted. The Prime Minister met with the Chief Minister to find out about the road accident in Barabanki. The chief minister also expressed his condolences and called on DM SP Barabanki to provide the best medical care to the injured and make arrangements to take the passengers to their destination, Uttar’s additional interior minister said. Pradesh (ACS). Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences to the deaths and called on relevant officials to ensure those injured receive proper treatment. He also ordered that financial assistance be provided to the parents of the deceased. The death of people in a traffic accident in Ram Sanehi Ghat neighborhood of Barabanki district is very sad. My condolences go out to the bereaved family. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant dead souls a place at his feet and speedy recovery to the injured, Adityanath tweeted in Hindi. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah also expressed sorrow over the deaths in the crash. The road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this matter. The local administration is committed to providing all possible assistance and care to the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured, he said Lok Sabha Om Birla President also expressed his condolences at the deaths. It is very sad to know that a large number of people died after a truck hit a bus in Uttar Pradeshs Barabanki. I express my deepest sympathy to the family members of the deceased. May God give peace to the deceased souls and courage to the family members of the deceased to endure the pain, Birla tweeted in Hindi. With contributions from agencies

