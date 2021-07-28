The United States “really messed it up” in Afghanistan, says Prime Minister Khan; best choice political settlement





IFTIKHAR ALI

NEW YORK, July 28 (APP): Amid the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stressed that the best choice was a negotiated political settlement to the long-standing conflict in Afghanistan, saying Pakistan would stay useful in the peace process.

“So the Taliban sit down with the other side and they form an inclusive government – that’s the best outcome; there is no other way out because the military solution has failed, ”he said in an interview with the public service broadcasting (PBS)“ Newshour ”, a prime-time television program.

At first, the show’s host Judy Woodruff asked the Pakistani leader about his assessment of the situation in Afghanistan as the United States completes the withdrawal of its troops from the war-torn country.

“Well, Judy, I think the United States really messed it up in Afghanistan,” Imran Khan replied.

For two decades the United States has tried to impose a military solution, he said, adding that “the reason we are in this position now is because the military solution has failed.”

“Now what choices do we have? The best choice is that we somehow have a political settlement in Afghanistan where it is, as I repeat, an inclusive government. “

After suffering enormous human and material losses during his participation in the United States’ war on terrorism, the Prime Minister made it clear that “we want to be partners in peace, but not in conflict”.

Responding to questions, Imran Khan said that in the early years, when he spoke out against a military solution, he was called anti-American and even called “Taliban Khan”.

“So when they finally decided that there was no military solution, unfortunately the negotiating power of the Americans or the NATO forces was gone,” he said, adding: “When there were 150,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan, it was time for a political solution.

“But once they cut the troops down to just 10,000, and then when they gave a release date, the Taliban thought they won. And so, therefore, it was very difficult at the moment to get them to compromise. It is very difficult to force them to a political solution, because they think they (have) won.

The only good result for Afghanistan, the prime minister said, has been an inclusive political settlement, so that they form a kind of government that includes all kinds of different factions there.

“The worst situation in Afghanistan would be if there was a civil war and a protracted civil war.

And from Pakistan’s point of view, this is the worst case, because then we are faced with two scenarios, one, a refugee problem.

With three million Afghan refugees already in Pakistan, he said a protracted civil war would attract more refugees. “Our economic situation is not such that we can have another influx.”

Second, he said, the concern is that civil war will spread in Pakistan, as the Taliban are mostly ethnic Pashtuns and those on “our side will be trained and that is also the last thing we want.” .

Asked about Pakistan’s support for the Afghan Taliban fighting American troops in Afghanistan by offering them safe havens and the fact that 10,000 jihadist fighters had recently crossed the border, the Prime Minister qualified these remarks as “extremely unjust”.

“For starters,” he said, the claim that 10,000 jihadist fighters crossed was “absolute nonsense.”

“Why don’t they give us proof of that? First of all, let me go back. When they say that Pakistan has given refuges, sanctuaries to the Taliban, where are those refuges?

Pakistan, he added, has three million Afghan refugees, but the Taliban are not in military attire. “They are normal civilians. And if there are (non-civilians) in these camps, how is Pakistan supposed to track these people down? What can you call them shrines?

Asked about his refusal to allow the United States to have any kind of bases in Pakistan to support counterinsurgency in Afghanistan, Imran Khan said: “When a country loses 70,000 people and is ruined by this war against terrorism, when we joined the United States after 9/11, we no longer have the capacity to have more fighting inside our borders or terrorism inside our country, because, when we were at the height of this war on terror, which Pakistan joined, there were suicide bombings all over the country.

“Businesses have collapsed. Tourism is collapsing. So what we don’t want to be is part of any conflict. Now, if there is a conflict in Afghanistan and there are bases in Pakistan, then we become targets. Then we will be part of a conflict that we were in for the past 15 years, and we don’t want to. “

Asked what kind of relationship he wished to have with the United States, the prime minister said:

“Well, Judy, the last relationship was transactional. Pakistan looked more like a mercenary. The United States says we paid you, we helped you, and that’s why you were waging this so-called war on terror.

“Pakistan, on the other hand, felt it was a country that did not need to be part of this war. It loses 70,000. I mean, where what other country has lost 70,000 people fighting in someone else’s war?

“So the Pakistanis felt that we were here, fighting the US war, our devastated economy. It was tiny compared to the amount of money we lost in the economy. And yet we have been blamed for failure in Afghanistan.

“Now,” Imran Khan added, “Pakistan’s position is very simple. We want to help and we have helped get the Taliban to speak in the United States, to bring them to the dialogue table. We have done our part. go.

“What we can’t afford now, if there is a civil war – what the United States wants are American bases in Pakistan if there is a civil war in Afghanistan. But if there is a civil war in Afghanistan, we will find ourselves there immediately. There will be terrorism in Pakistan. We do not want anything else, our country cannot afford it.

“We have just recovered from a desperate economic situation. And we don’t want to relive that again. “

“I hear this message,” remarked Ms. Woodruff, the presenter, but then asked, “Are you ready to accept the Taliban victory next door?

“Absolutely, there is nothing more we can do except push them as far as possible for a political settlement. That’s all, ”replied the Prime Minister.

“But what is happening in Afghanistan, we can only pray that the Afghan people decide which government they want. And so we hope that’s what will happen in the end; they will form a kind of inclusive government.

“But it’s for the Afghans. As far as Pakistan is concerned, we have done what we can, ”added Prime Minister Khan.

