Joe Biden pits Donald Trump on his first visit to the intelligence agency





President Biden had a lot on ‘the old guy’ mind on Tuesday as he sought to distance himself from President Trump on his first visit as president to an intelligence agency.

Speaking to intelligence professionals on a trip to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which oversees 17 U.S. intelligence agencies, Biden expressed support for their work and insisted that political concerns of the White House would not interfere with their work or their analytical judgments.

I promise you, you’ll never see a time while I’m President of the United States where my administration tries to affect or change your judgments about how you feel about the situation, Mr Biden continued, clearly echoing many criticisms made by Democrats against Mr. Trump during his tenure.

The address and event marked a change of tone from the days of Mr. Trump, who has repeatedly found himself at odds with the intelligence community both individually and as a whole since virtually the last century. first day of taking office.

Mr Trump accused the intelligence community of engaging in Nazi tactics, said its top leaders had to go back to school, and said he knew more than CIA and FBI leaders.

Trapped even before taking office in an inquiry into Russia’s role in the 2016 election, an inquiry he has repeatedly condemned as a “witch hunt”, Mr Trump has run into repeatedly to intelligence officials, calling them on Twitter and calling them members. of the “deep state” working to undermine its administration.

As the White House’s relationship with the intelligence community deteriorated, Mr. Trump reviewed four directors of national intelligence in four years.

Mr Biden took a different approach on Tuesday, praising the intelligence community, saying their work was not partisan. He said their work would outlive his administration and future administrations. About 120 national intelligence officers attended the speech.

You serve the American people, regardless of which political party holds Congress or the White House, he said. It is so vital that you are free from any political pressure or partisan interference.

During his visit to ODNI, the President met with Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Director of National Counterterrorism Christine Abizaid.

Mr Biden has previously tasked intelligence agencies to take a closer look at the origins of COVID-19, including whether it resulted from human contact or a Chinese lab accident. The president pledged to make the results of the analysis available to the public in the coming weeks.

The CIA is also investigating a series of unexplained illnesses linked to possible energy attacks, known as Havana Syndrome. About 200 Americans stationed in Havana and other overseas countries show possible symptoms and nearly half of the cases involve CIA officials or their relatives. About 60 cases were linked to the Department of Defense and 50 cases were linked to the State Department.

Mr Biden said America needs the expertise of the intelligence communities to resolve these and other threats the country faces. He said he appreciated their work, although they will never be praised for their efforts.

He added that the American people do not know or appreciate the many times their work has averted disasters and saved lives.

Much of your work is secret, Mr. Biden said. So many times you don’t get credit. But I want you to know: I know.

