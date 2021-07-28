Stepping on the head of a mute, Jokowi urged apologies for the brutal actions of Indonesian Air Force officers in Papua





Suara.com – The Papuan advocacy team condemned the actions of two members of the Indonesian Air Force who stepped on Papuans’ heads in Merauke. The team also urged President Joko Widodo to immediately apologize and take firm action against the two TNI members. In a written statement, the Papuan advocacy team found that the actions of the two TNI soldiers constituted a clear violation of human rights guaranteed by various laws, including article 33 of Law no. 39 of 1999 concerning human rights. “As agents of state security, TNI members should set a good example for the community to act in accordance with applicable laws,” the Papua advocacy team wrote in its quoted statement. Suara.com, Wednesday (7/28/2021). According to the Papuan advocacy team, this inhuman and uncivilized act as a member of the TNI is clearly contrary to the mandate contained in section 7 paragraph (1) of the TNI law. These actions add to the long series of cases of discrimination and racism. Read also:

Indonesian Air Force officers trample on the heads of disabled Papuans, the Palace: Extremely Excessive Out of Procedure! “The racist actions and the repressive approach adopted by 2 members of the Military Police against a disabled person not only caused physical pain to the victim, but also added to the long list of discriminatory actions of security forces against Papuan Orang Asli (OAP), “he said. The Papuan advocacy team has expressed its position on the arrogance of the actions of the two TNI staff members. First of all, strongly condemn the actions of 2 members of the Military Police or TNI who committed a series of acts of violence, inhuman treatment and degrading human dignity against OAP. “Secondly, urging President Joko Widodo, as the supreme commander of the army, to immediately apologize and order firm action against the 2 members of the military police who carried out these repressive, racist and discriminatory actions “, he wrote. And finally, to urge that the legal proceedings against the two members of the Military Police be conducted in accordance with the applicable legal provisions. In addition, the imposition of disciplinary / ethical and criminal sanctions should be carried out in a transparent and accountable manner as a form of accountability to the public. Read also:

Sorry is not enough, LBH Papua asks 2 arrogant air force members to be disrespectfully dismissed Brutal action by 2 Indonesian Air Force members

