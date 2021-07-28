Politics
Boris Johnson to “reopen the UK to double-bitten American and European travelers from next month”
BORIS Johnson is expected to allow double-bite travelers from the US and Europe to re-enter the UK without having to self-quarantine, it has been reported.
The move will allow millions of people to reunite with their loved ones and open the country to foreign tourists from next month.
It is also seen as an opportunity to give a much needed financial boost to the country’s tourism sector.
Senior ministers are set to sign plans today to allow US citizens who have vaccination cards and those from EU countries who have green passes to enter the UK.
The new rules will apply to citizens of these nations arriving from Orange List countries and they will no longer have to self-isolate for 10 days, The Times reports.
Currently, only those who have been bitten by the NHS are eligible for a Covid pass, allowing them the 10-day self-isolation period, when they come from an Amber List country.
IGNORE THE QUARANTINE
It comes as Covid cases are now on the decline for a seventh day in a row.
Boris Johnson is said to be increasingly concerned that the EU is now further along than the UK in allowing international travel and believes the UK is in danger of wasting its vaccine bonus.
Britain’s economy is losing $ 639 million a day due to pressure on foreign tourists, research shows.
Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest updates
Today’s decision follows a trial by Heathrow Airport, BA and Virgin to address concerns about the complexity of paper and digital certificates from different US states.
In order to avoid long queues at passport control, airlines will be responsible for verifying the immunization status of each traveler.
It was found that the practical difficulties of verifying the immunization status of travelers were overcome in 99% of cases.
The new measures for travelers from the EU and the US will initially apply only to England, although decentralized regions are ready to follow suit.
EXTENDED GREEN LIST
Meanwhile, ten countries including Italy, Germany and Canada are set to be added to the green list next week, allowing quarantine-free travel regardless of vaccination status.
France is likely to move from the Orange List Plus, which requires all holidaymakers to self-quarantine upon their return to the UK, to the Orange List.
Due to concerns over the beta variant, France has been placed in this new category, which means quarantine remains mandatory upon return from the country, even if she is fully vaccinated.
Spain and Greece are likely to remain off the Amber List for more next month, despite fears they will be slapped by new measures.
Ministers are also expected to approve plans that would see Britons fully vaccinated in the US and the EU being given the same status as UK residents.
This follows criticism from expatriates of an announcement by Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi that allows Britons bitten abroad, but with a British GP, to have double doses recognized.
The move only benefits a limited number of people as only a small number of expats are allowed to keep a GP in the UK.
