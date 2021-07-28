Islamabad, Riyadh pledge to work for stability in Southeast Asia, ME – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Tuesday pledged to take their bilateral ties to new heights as part of a strategic direction set by senior leaders of the two countries in May this year.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud at a press conference with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi following delegation-level talks between the two sides expressed strong desire for Riyadh to strengthen relations with Islamabad and said the kingdom was seeking to expand. the dimensions of relations with Pakistan through the Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Coordinating Council (SP-SCC).

The SP-SCC, co-chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Prime Minister Imran Khan, was formed after the two leaders signed an agreement in this regard in May, while the latter was on a three-day official visit. in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi foreign minister said he was in Pakistan to follow up on prime minister’s important visit [Imran Khan] in Saudi Arabia in May.

He expressed the hope that the Council will prove to be an important step in taking the bilateral relationship to new levels, institutionalizing it and exploring all the opportunities it has to offer.

Imran raises travel restrictions issue with Saudi foreign minister

Prince Faisal said that although Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had also worked in several areas in the past, he believed that the SP-SCC would be a more effective tool to strengthen bilateral cooperation. He stressed the importance of strengthening economic ties, saying this had been the main focus of his discussion with Qureshi.

We focused a lot on the economics of the relationship and on opportunities to expand it beyond traditional areas of investment, he said, stressing the need to expand bilateral coordination in areas. technology and the environment.

The Saudi minister said that security and stability are the key to economic prosperity and therefore Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to work together to ensure stability in their respective regions. We agreed to work [together] on regional issues, be it Kashmir, Palestine or Yemen. We will work together to ensure stability in our two regions.

Prince Faisal said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a relationship that stretches back decades and is based on brotherhood. We have supported each other in many areas and will continue to do so, he said, adding that his government appreciates the contribution of the Pakistani community to the economy of Saudi Arabia and strives to expand its opportunities. in the kingdom.

Prince Faisal praised Pakistan for its efforts against the coronavirus pandemic and said the two countries will work to alleviate the challenges people face.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Qureshi called relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia historic and said the two countries were very comfortable with the way things were going on the bilateral front.

We are now focusing on improving our economic ties through improving bilateral trade and promoting investment, he said, adding that the two countries aim to achieve this by establishing and activating a body. special, the Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Advisory Council.

FM Qureshi said he had discussed with his Saudi counterpart how the council would be structured and what its work plan should be to that end. We have decided that there will be a focal person in the Foreign Ministry here and in Saudi Arabia to oversee progress on the bilateral front, he said, adding that this would allow them to examine bilateral relations in a manner institutionalized.

Mr. Qureshi identified Vision 2030, a national transformation plan introduced by the Saudi government as an area in which Pakistan could contribute. Our skilled and semi-skilled professionals can make their contribution to Vision 2030.

In this regard, he also underlined the importance of forging cultural links through cultural diplomacy.

Mr. Qureshi thanked Prince Faisal and the Saudi government for their unwavering support to Pakistan on matters relating to the Financial Action Task Force and on the issue of occupied Kashmir. They have shown clarity and consistency in their support for Pakistan, he noted.

In addition, he said, he had a discussion on the development of the situation in Afghanistan with Prince Faisal and their approach on the matter was the same. He added that the Pakistani and Saudi leaders had entrusted him and his counterpart with the task of activating the SP-SCC.

Prince Faisal, accompanied by a delegation of senior Saudi government officials, arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday morning.

Hours before the visit, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson tweeted: High-level delegations held talks on Saudi-Pakistani relations, ahead of the visit of His Royal Highness Prince @FaisalbinFarhan. Emphasis was placed on the Saudi-Pak Supreme Coordinating Council, a higher-level platform to provide strategic direction to bilateral relations. The Saudi side was led by Amb Eid Al-Thaqafi.

Meeting with the PM

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, who fondly recalled his visit to the kingdom in May this year.

In accordance with the decisions taken on this occasion, the Prime Minister underlined the diligent follow-up and underlined the need to explore new avenues of cooperation to further deepen bilateral relations in various fields.

Prime Minister Khan particularly highlighted the need to strengthen the economic dimension of the relationship and take action to realize the vast opportunities in the areas of trade, investment and energy.

He appreciated the work related to the activation of the SP-SCC, which is the highest level platform designed to give strategic direction to the development of Pakistan-Saudi relations.

Noting the difficulties faced by Pakistani nationals due to travel restrictions linked to Covid, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of taking timely measures to facilitate their return to Saudi Arabia.

Posted in Dawn, July 28, 2021

