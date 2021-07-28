Turkey, Angola agree to reach $ 500 million trade volume (Erdogan)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday pledged to increase the volume of Turkey’s trade with Angola, a nation in southern Africa.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Angolan counterpart Joao Manuel Gonalves Lourenco in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said: “Our trade volume with Angola is 176 million dollars. The current trade volume is very low for these two powerful countries. $ 500 million in trade volume to begin with.

“After the United Nations General Assembly (in September), we will make a return visit to Angola with a group of businessmen. We want to start high-level visits between the two countries, he said. declared.

Turkey will support Angola as a country with a proven track record in its fight against terrorism, Erdogan added.

Lourenço, for his part, said the agreements signed Tuesday between Turkey and Angola would pave the way for Turkish investors to visit and invest in Angola with more confidence, and this also applies to Angolan investors.

With the signed agreements, we want to recoup the time we have lost for years and reach the peak of bilateral relations and trade volume, he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Erdogan welcomed Lourenço in an official ceremony at the presidential complex.

Individual and delegation meetings were followed by a signing ceremony for bilateral agreements.