“I want to be the Prime Minister of Pakistan”: Dawood Ibrahim’s girlfriend





Mehwish Hayat, 33, the underworld girlfriend of Don Dawood Ibrahim recently told an interviewer that she was motivated by the politics of Pakistan’s ruling party Tehreek-e-Insaf and that she is interested in the politician and hopes to become a politician. day soon. Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has said she wants to become Prime Minister of Pakistan one day. Hayat said that current Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan inspires her and that she would like to take the chair one day.

In a recent interview with Geo TV. During the interview, Hayat was asked if she was considering pursuing a career in politics, to which she responded by saying: “Insha Allah”: God willing as in English! Hayat said: “I am inspired by their politics because they made good changes and a paradigm shift in the way society thought. Imran Khan was a cricketer before entering politics. If a cricketer can become the prime minister of the country, so can the actors. “

Hayat was also asked if she would challenge Prime Minister Imran Khan, to which she said she could run for Prime Minister. “I don’t want to challenge Imran Khan, but someone will take his place later and I can also become a candidate for prime minister,” said Hayat. The relationship between Mehwish Hayat and India’s most wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim is evolving day by day and gaining attention not only in Pakistan but around the world.

Rumors about Mehwish Hayat’s relationship with Dawood Ibrahim started after she received the Pakistani civil honor from Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019. Hayat is 27 years younger than Dawood Ibrahim. Dawood Ibrahim was drawn to Mehwish Hayat after seeing her in an object song. Dawood Ibrahim is a wanted criminal in India and is one of the leaders accused in the Bombay bombings of 1993 and imagine what the state of Pakistan will be like if his prime minister is the girlfriend of a don of the underworld, Dawood Ibrahim! This could be a juicy question for India’s current Hindu nationalist ruling dispensation!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.womansera.com/i-wanna-be-the-prime-minister-of-pakistan-dawood-ibrahims-girlfriend-mehwish-hayat-reveals-her-future-plans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos