UBS warns that it’s not time to dig deep in Chinese markets yet

Investors looking for bargains in the Chinese market should be wary as stocks in this market could suffer further losses, warns Kelvin Tay of UBS Global Wealth Management.

“I think there’s actually more room for this to work,” Tay, the company’s regional investment manager, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” Wednesday. “I certainly don’t think that’s the bottom.”

After a rout that started late last week and accelerated as the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong plunged more than 8% in just two days, Chinese markets are now among the worst performing in Asia-Pacific since the start of the year.

Tay said many institutional funds are currently reassessing the risks, as Chinese regulations target sectors such as tech and private education. He explained that the process is expected to take a few weeks before the funds make a final decision on liquidating or accumulating additional shares in Chinese markets.

“I think the decision is likely to tip towards liquidation,” Tay warned. “I don’t think this is the time to fish the bottom.”