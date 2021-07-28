Politics
UBS warns that it’s not time to dig deep in Chinese markets yet
Investors looking for bargains in the Chinese market should be wary as stocks in this market could suffer further losses, warns Kelvin Tay of UBS Global Wealth Management.
“I think there’s actually more room for this to work,” Tay, the company’s regional investment manager, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” Wednesday. “I certainly don’t think that’s the bottom.”
After a rout that started late last week and accelerated as the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong plunged more than 8% in just two days, Chinese markets are now among the worst performing in Asia-Pacific since the start of the year.
Tay said many institutional funds are currently reassessing the risks, as Chinese regulations target sectors such as tech and private education. He explained that the process is expected to take a few weeks before the funds make a final decision on liquidating or accumulating additional shares in Chinese markets.
“I think the decision is likely to tip towards liquidation,” Tay warned. “I don’t think this is the time to fish the bottom.”
Tay said Beijing’s regulatory crackdown coincides with a “window of opportunity” as the global economy rebounds from the pandemic.
“The economic growth this year is not in dispute because the United States is growing by 7%, the euro area is recovering to 4.3%, which in turn will likely drag the Chinese economy with it,” a- he declared.
In addition, next year’s Politburo meeting in October will coincide with the end of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s second quinquennium, a “very, very important event” for the country.
Outlook for Chinese regulation
Looking ahead, Tay predicted that three potential catalysts could end the current uncertain regulatory outlook in China.
“I think the first indication should come this week or the next Politburo meeting in July,” he said, adding that the event would be “closely scrutinized by investors” for clues to the regulations.
The next potential catalyst is if the Chinese economy experiences a major slowdown, a scenario he called “highly unlikely.”
“Ironically, if the economy slows down significantly from here, they’re probably going to take a step back because you can’t afford to tighten things up on a regulatory basis and not risk the economy toppling over.” , Tay explained.
The latest catalyst, which Tay said was “the least likely” of the three, is that US-China relations will experience “dramatic improvement” overnight.
“It will also translate into improved sentiment,” he said.
Relations between Washington and Beijing remain strained. The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister recently said that the economic giants are “now in a stalemate. “
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/28/ubs-warns-that-its-not-time-to-bottom-fish-in-the-chinese-markets-yet.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]