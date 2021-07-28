‘US really messed it up’: Prime Minister Imran on situation in Afghanistan – World





Prime Minister Imran Khan said the United States “really messed things up in Afghanistan” by questioning the American motive for the Afghan invasion first and then their subsequent attempts to seek a political solution with the Taliban in position. of weakness.

The prime minister’s remarks come as the US military and NATO are in the final stages of liquidating their involvement in Afghanistan, which has seen a resurgence of the Taliban across Afghanistan.

“I think the United States really messed it up in Afghanistan,” the prime minister said during an appearance on PBS NewsHour, a US news program that aired Tuesday night.

Prime Minister Khan criticized the United States for trying to “seek a military solution in Afghanistan, when there never has been.”

“And people like me who kept saying that there was no military solution, who knew the history of Afghanistan, we were called people like me were called anti-Americans. called Taliban Khan. “

He lamented that by the time the United States realized that there was no military solution in Afghanistan, “unfortunately the negotiating power of the Americans or NATO (Treaty Organization forces of the North Atlantic) had disappeared ”.

The Prime Minister said the United States should have opted for a political settlement much earlier, when there were as many as 150,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan.

“But once they had reduced the troops to just 10,000, and then when they gave a release date, the Taliban thought they had won. And so, so it was very difficult for the moment to get them to compromise, ”he told the show. host Judy Woodruff.

When asked by the interviewer if he thought the Taliban resurgence was a positive development for Afghanistan, the prime minister reiterated that the only good outcome would be a political settlement, which is inclusive.

Obviously, the Taliban [will be] part of this government, he added.

“The last thing we want is a civil war in Afghanistan”

The Prime Minister described the worst-case scenario as when Afghanistan descends into civil war. From Pakistan’s point of view, this is the worst case, because then we are faced with two scenarios, one [of them being] a refugee problem, he said.

Already, Pakistan is hosting more than three million Afghan refugees. And what we fear is that a protracted civil war [bring] more refugees. And our economic situation is not such that we can have a new influx.

Elaborating on the second issue, he expressed concern that the fallout from a potential civil war across the border could “fuel Pakistan.”

The prime minister explained that the Taliban were ethnic Pashtuns and if that [civil war and violence in Afghanistan] continues, the Pashtuns on our side will be drawn into it.

It’s the last thing we want, he says.

“Extremely unfair” to claim Pakistan supported Taliban

Asked about Pakistan’s alleged military, intelligence and financial support to Afghanistan, he replied: I find this extremely unfair.

The Prime Minister reminded Woodruff that 70,000 Pakistanis had died in the aftermath of the US war in Afghanistan, even when Pakistan had nothing to do with what had happened. [in New York on September 11, 2001].

At the time, Al Qaeda was based in Afghanistan and there was no Taliban activist in Pakistan, he said, claiming that no Pakistan was involved in the attack on the World Trade Center.

We have nothing to do with it, he repeated, regretting that the war in Afghanistan resulted in a loss of 150 billion dollars to the Pakistani economy.

More soon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1637401/us-really-messed-it-up-pm-imran-on-american-handling-of-afghanistan-situation

