Five of Java’s six provinces report drop in confirmed cases, SE Asia News & Top Stories





Most parts of Java, Indonesia’s most populous island, have seen an improvement in the Covid-19 situation. The number of confirmed cases in five of its six provinces – Banten, West Java, East Java, Yogyakarta and Jakarta – has fallen, according to the health ministry. Authorities attributed the drop in cases to emergency restrictions imposed on Java and other parts of the country since the start of the month. Central Java is the only outlier, the province with the most deaths nationwide yesterday. The death toll in the province jumped to 417, 147 more than the day before. President Joko Widodo on Sunday extended the partial lockdown in parts of the country until August 2. The stricter restrictions led to the suspension of most activities and the closure of many public places, including shopping malls, places of worship and parks from July 3. , most restaurants are only allowed to offer take-out and delivery services. At a national government coordination meeting on Covid-19 on Sunday evening, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said the country’s capital had seen a downward trend in its Covid-19 indicators. A government official who was at the meeting said the governor told those in attendance that Jakarta’s positivity rate – the percentage of people who tested positive for the coronavirus out of the total number tested – had fallen to around 25 %, against 36% the previous week. “The numbers are far from ideal. We are aiming for a further decline to 10 percent or ideally below 5 percent,” Anies said. Indonesia recorded a seven-day average of 40,429 confirmed cases on Monday, down 18% from the July 19 figure, according to the latest daily update from the Ministry of Health. The bed occupancy rate for Covid-18 patients in the hospital also fell by 3% over the same period. But epidemiologists, including Dr Tri Yunis Miko Wahyono of the University of Indonesia, have warned that significant drops in the positivity rate nationwide are still needed before anyone can be sure Indonesia will come out of the woods. . Java and Bali account for more than 60% of the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the world’s fourth most populous country, which has so far reported more than 3.2 million infections and more than 86,000 deaths. Across the country, 2,069 people died yesterday, another single-day record. Indonesia began stepping up contact tracing and strengthening quarantine facilities on Monday to deal with the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. In another development yesterday, Singapore’s Second Foreign Minister Maliki Osman held a video call with the Governor of Indonesia’s Riau Islands Province Ansar Ahmad and the Mayor of Batam Muhammad Rudi to relay the news. of a Singapore aid program. The package – including medical supplies and equipment, including 250 oxygen cylinders, drugs, test kits and personal protective equipment – will be shipped in the coming days.

