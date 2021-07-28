Imran Khan’s electoral victory in the PoK does not represent the real will of the people. here’s why





File photo of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan | Facebook / ImranKhanOfficial

Text size: A-A +

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir recently underwent the 11th general election and Pakistani Prime Minister Tehreek-e-Insaf, led by Imran Khan, emerged victorious. It has become a kind of tradition for the ruling party in Islamabad to win the PoK elections. The contest was between the three big parties Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), PTI and Pakistan Peoples Party. Independence parties are not allowed to participate in the elections.

The campaign gave rise to heated debates. While a representative of the PTI called ZA Bhutto a traitor, the most heated exchange took place between Maryam Nawaz and Prime Minister Imran Khan. denied the accusation, his response did not close the option of changing the status quo.

Read also: How the elections are conducted in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It’s time to lift the veil on the biggest scam

The farce of the PoK elections

These heated exchanges can mean a lot of ado about nothing. In a democracy, elections result in governance by the elected legislature and executive. But in PoK, both are powerless.

The 1974 provisional constitution of the PoK entrusted all legislative powers to the Council headed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The elected legislature was left with undefined residual powers. The powers of the PoK government are limited to the extent of its legislative authority and largely confined to municipal functions. It means a rule, by proxy, by Islamabad. Under the 13th Amendment to the PoK Constitution in 2018, the Council was relegated to an advisory role. But instead of transferring its powers to the elected assembly, Pakistan assumed them directly. He exercises legislative powers over 22 subjects within PoK. The assembly needs the approval of Islamabad even on the 32 other subjects on which it is authorized to legislate. This makes the position of the PoKs worse than that of the Pakistani provinces, which have the freedom to legislate, at least in areas under their jurisdiction.

Maryam Nawaz said the prime minister wanted to strip the identity of the PoKs by making it a province. His defense of the Azad status of PoKs drew public applause. Apparently, the feeling of independence remains strong there. While denying the accusation, Prime Minister Khan said his government is committed to holding a referendum in accordance with UN resolutions. He promised that once the PoK joins Pakistan, there will be a second referendum to determine whether its people want to stay with Pakistan or become independent. It was a bow to the force of the independence option. The two politicians at opposite ends of the political spectrum were trying to tap into Azadi’s sentiment. Kashmir’s membership in Pakistan is popular there, not necessarily the PoK.

If POK is not allowed to exercise the independence option when he is theoretically Azad, he will have even less freedom to do so once he is legally part of Pakistan. If the Prime Minister is serious about his offer, the starting point should be to allow independence parties to participate in the elections. Why did he raise the question of the referendum? He could have simply said that there would be no change in the status of PoK. For nearly two years now, the Pakistani establishment has been considering responding to India’s repeal of Section 370. Prime Minister Khan had offered provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan in November 2020, although this was not followed up with concrete actions.

Also Read: Pro-Indian Kashmiris More Or Less Hated Here, But Delhi Won’t Hear The Truth: Farooq Abdullah

And its history

The PoK electoral process has a checkered history.

The first elections, based on universal suffrage, were held in the PoK in 1970. This was more than two decades after Pakistan’s illegal occupation of the territory. Until then, it was managed on the basis of company rules by the Ministry of Kashmir and Northern Regions. Under Zia-ul-Haq, there were no elections for the PoK for eight years. When they took place in 1985, political parties were not allowed to participate in elections and candidates had to stand as individuals. The Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front, which has been used to stir up trouble in the J&K, is banned from running for office under the PoK constitution.

The assembly has 53 seats, including 33 generals, 12 refugees and eight seats reserved for women. Of the 45 seats representing the first two categories, PTI won 25, PPP 11 and PML (N) six. The smaller splinter groups won 1 seat each. Reserved seats do not affect the balance; they are distributed among the winners in proportion to their performance in the general constituency. The pattern of the ruling party invariably winning PoK elections is built into the electoral structure. The 12 refugee seats represent refugees from the Kashmir Valley and Jammu. Scattered all over Pakistan in small numbers, the election results for these seats can be easily manipulated by the federal or provincial government concerned. The PTI won nine of those 12 seats. The party had won 16 of the 33 general seats, which is less than the simple majority required to form the government. But with its total of nine refugee seats, it now has a comfortable majority of 25.

There is hardly any regional party left in the PoK to express the aspirations of its people. It may not be a coincidence. The constitution of the PoK discourages parish tendencies. The leaders of the Muslim League have been opposed to ethnic or regional identities since the creation of Pakistan. After the emergence of Bangladesh, the trend has strengthened and is now written into the constitution of the PoKs. There is no place for Kashmir in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

DP Srivastava is a former Ambassador and author of The Forgotten Kashmir: The Other Side of the Line of Control. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Anurag Chaubey)

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism even more as it faces multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/opinion/imran-khans-electoral-win-in-pok-doesnt-represent-the-true-will-of-the-people-heres-why/704402/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos