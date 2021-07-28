Belt and Road Can Help America ‘Build Back Better’

[Photo/VCG]



When President Xi Jinping proposed the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, he effectively steered the world economy towards rapid development, inspiring great hopes, especially among developing countries.

By 2013, the Western world had more or less abandoned its interest in large-scale development projects in Asia, Africa and Latin America. And the bloated New York-London financial system did not tolerate any activity outside of countries that met bankers’ interest payment requirements. But the amounts of new credits available under the “Belt and Road” projects, specifically targeting the transport and other infrastructure sectors, have breathed new life into the countries of Asia, Africa and America. Latin.

The Belt and Road Initiative has not only benefited developing countries, but has also helped boost global trade with Europe and the United States.

The notion of new infrastructure programs suited Americans as long as they aimed to modernize American roads and railways. While the reaction of the US administration to the Belt and Road initiative was rather lukewarm at first, it showed some interest in learning from the initiative, as it could benefit the United States. . Thus, a number of think tanks began to study its operations, with discussions taking place at the US State Department with Chinese interlocutors to see if and how the United States could cooperate with the Belt and Road initiative. the road”.

Many US Fortune 500 companies, such as Honeywell, Caterpillar and General Electric, have started joining Belt and Road projects in Asia and elsewhere, with Caterpillar even publishing its own “white paper” praising the opportunities offered by the initiative to American companies.

Even at the start of Donald Trump’s administration, it was possible that a “push” induced by the Belt and Road initiative would help him move forward with his own ambitions of building a roadblock. ‘infrastructure. But Trump’s obsession with the “trade deficit” with China has led him to impose unjustifiable, if not punitive, trade tariffs on Chinese products.

And when the novel coronavirus hit the United States, a frenzied Trump “derailed”, calling it the “Chinese virus.” At the same time, the anti-China lobby in the US Congress has started hearings to qualify the Belt and Road initiative as a Chinese power game.

As paranoia about “the rise of China” grew, US policymakers asserted that they would restore US infrastructure on their own. And now the “Build Back Better” plan has become the slogan of the Joe Biden administration.

But very little of this “building” is about to take shape, much less ready to be shoveled. Given the political chaos within the American public over issues of race, environment, and even the legitimacy of last year’s presidential election, “rebuilding” it could be a long time coming.

Knowing that the United States will not keep pace with Chinese development anytime soon, some members of the US Congress and administration are trying to undermine any advances that may be made by China in the economic and political arena.

If this policy is not changed soon, it will lead to a serious military conflict between the two great powers, a conflict that could result in defeat for the United States or the dreaded scenario of “mutually assured destruction” that hangs over the United States. world. since the development of nuclear weapons.

Ironically, the solution to the real problems facing the United States, and the only way it can quickly “build back better” is to cooperate with, rather than sabotage, the Belt and Road initiative. The invitation to the United States to join the Belt and Road Initiative is still open and would help it rebuild its own crumbling infrastructure much faster than it ever could through its own efforts.

By using existing supply chains, many of which are intimately linked to the Chinese economy, by tapping into the know-how of China, which has become a leader in areas such as high-speed rail, and by multiplying contacts between engineers and scientists on both sides, would facilitate the kind of projects through which the US economy could be revived: things like tackling drought on the west coast through nuclear desalination, learning how to ‘green’ the desert, and building a high-speed rail network.

Given the current attitude of the United States towards China, this will not be easy. But if the United States takes certain areas in which cooperation can be immediately initiated, as it did in the area of ​​climate change, such collaboration could help restore the sense of trust between the two parties. And in doing so, the United States could make China a partner, as opposed to a rival, and accelerate the pace of “rebuilding” the shattered US economy.

The author is a Washington-based policy analyst and a non-resident researcher at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China.

Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

