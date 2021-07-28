[Cek Fakta] A man worshiping Jokowi at the palace? This is the fact





Circulation of a photo of a person bowing down to President Joko Widodo. The photo says that the president is worshiped. Facebook account Ajruttransaksi shared this photo on July 28, 2021. In his upload, he provided the following information. “Of the seven presidents who love to be worshiped the most, only Jokowi ???????? … repeat, let cebong protest and turn around … let’s admit that it exists and that it is real and that there is no need to argue and complicate things. . “ Look for: From team search results medcom fact check, the claim that the adored photo of Jokowi is fake. In fact, the photo is of a citizen prostrating himself when open day with the President at the State Palace.



Reported suara.com, the incident took place during the Lebaran 2019 Open Day at the State Palace. One of the residents bowed right to Jokowi’s feet. The action of the residents who bowed down surprised First Lady Iriana Jokowi who stood next to Jokowi, as she saw the action. Jokowi then tried to refuse the “prostrations” of an inhabitant. However, the resident continued to bow down and then shook hands with Jokowi. Sulaiman, 33, a resident of Bontang, East Kalimantan, admitted he had come to meet Jokowi. In fact, after the Eid prayer at the Istiqlal Mosque, he deliberately went to the palace to register so that he could shake hands with Jokowi. Sulaiman said that being able to meet Jokowi is an opportunity not everyone can have. “Although it is possible to keep in touch with the president,” Sulaiman said at the presidential palace complex. Conclusion: The claim that the adored photo of Jokowi is false. In fact, the photo is of a local prostrating himself during an open house with the President at the State Palace. This information is a hoax false context (bad context). False context is content that is presented with the wrong story and context. Usually, fake contexts contain statements, photos or videos of events that happened in a place, but the context that is written does not match the facts.



