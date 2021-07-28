Imran Khan reflects on his rape comments





ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2021 2:04 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 28 (ANI): After facing an avalanche of criticism for his rape comments last month, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan retracted his comments saying he would never “say such a stupid thing” when a victim is held responsible for the crime committed against them. “Whoever commits rape, that person is alone and solely responsible. So let’s be clear about this. No matter how provocative the woman is or whatever she wears, the person committing the rape is fully responsible. is the responsible victim, “the Pakistani prime minister said in an interview with PBS News Hour. Last month, the Pakistani prime minister’s comments on sexual violence sparked serious backlash after suggesting that avoiding” temptation in the society “was the way to prevent sexual violence against women. He made the comments about two months after a similar controversy.

In an interview with the American press house PBS, Khan explained that his comments were taken out of context. “They were just talking about Pakistani society where we have a sharp increase in sex crimes,” he said. “And I have to say because I know all the interviews I’ve given. Never would I say such a stupid thing where a person who is raped is somehow responsible. It’s always the rapist who is responsible,” he said. Khan said. On the issue, if the importance of Islam in the country hampers his position for women, Pak PM said, “Absolutely not. Islam gives dignity (and) respect to women.” His comments are in the post. amid a recent outcry over increasing incidents of sexual violence in Pakistan. Official statistics in Pakistan have revealed that at least 11 incidents of rape are reported in the country every day, with more than 22,000 cases reported to police in the past six years. Pakistan has lost two places since last year, now ranking among the four worst countries in the world. for gender equality, according to the Global Gender Gap Report 2021 of the World Economic Forum. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/wouldnt-say-such-a-stupid-thing-imran-khan-backtracks-on-his-rape-remarks20210728140354

