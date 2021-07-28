Indian Farmers Still Protest Against Narendra Modi Quartz India’s New Farm Laws





After eight long months of protests, 11 rounds of inconclusive talks with Narendra Modi’s government and more than 400 dead, thousands of Indian farmers still do not back down in their protest against the newly introduced agricultural laws in the country. On July 22, around 200 farmers sat in the parliament premises, hoping to get governments’ attention and make their voices heard. From today, every day until the monsoon [session of the parliament] ends, 200 protesting farmers will stage protests outside parliament with their sole demand to repeal farm laws, farmers declared on July 22. However, they also assured that the protests will be peaceful and that each protester will have an identification badge. Since last year, thousands of Indian farmers have been protesting against three new laws they say will make them vulnerable to big corporations like Reliance and Adani. Farmers’ Parliament vs. Indian Parliament Disappointed with the response of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to Modis’s rule, protesting farmers in parliament also decided to hold their own parliamentary session, raise awareness and discuss why the government’s new laws are not enough. good and should be repealed. Twitter Women farmers protesting new farm laws on July 26. TWITTER / KISAN EKTA MORCHA Farmers on their way to Kisan Sansad on July 27. Twitter / Kisan Ekta Morcha Farmers protesting their own parliament and discussing the impact of controversial farm laws on July 27. Twitter / Kisan Ekta Morcha Farmers discuss new agricultural laws in parliament on July 22. Twitter / Kisan Ekta Food served at the Farmers’ Parliament in New Delhi on July 22. Twitter / Kisan Ekta Morcha Protesting farmers have lunch in front of the national parliament. Meanwhile, several politicians, including Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi, have shown solidarity with the protesters. What will the farmers do next? After the current parliamentary session is over, protesting farmers plan to demonstrate in the election-linked states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. All roads leading to Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh capital to be sealed by farmers after September 5, union leader Bharatiya Kisan says Rakesh Tikait July 26. Meanwhile, to keep the momentum going, the volunteers organize various activities at the protest sites.

