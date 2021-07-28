Jokowi calls for increased funds to handle medical waste from Covid-19 Limbah





Suara.com – President Joko Widodo has asked his staff to step up existing funds for efforts to manage or destroy hazardous and toxic / medical Covid-19 B3 waste so that it does not cause damage. This was conveyed by Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar in a virtual press conference after a limited meeting on Covid-19 B3 medical waste management with the President, which was seen via the channel Youtube of the Presidential Secretariat in Jakarta, Wednesday (7/28/2021). “The fund that should be processed is 1.3 trillion rupees, which the president has asked to use to build incinerators and so on,” Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said. He explained that based on the incoming data, Covid-19 medical waste up to July 27, 2021 amounted to 18,460 tons, coming from healthcare facilities, emergency hospitals, guest houses for the ‘isolation and self-quarantine, screening tests and vaccinations. Read also:

To make laugh! This ramen shop offers promotion to everyone except President Jokowi The amount of data, he said, seems incomplete. According to the explanations of the hospital association, medical waste can reach 383 tons per day. He revealed that the national waste management facility has a capacity of 493 tons per day, but the problem is that medical waste is concentrated in Java. “The president’s guidelines for all medical waste management instruments need to be completed,” he said. The Covid-19 B3 waste in question includes infusions, masks, vaccine vials, syringes, face shields, bandages, hazardous materials clothing, PPE, medical clothing, gloves, PCR equipment , antigens and used alcohol swabs. The President asked his staff to intensively and systematically ensure the smooth running of the management of Covid-19 B3 waste. Read also:

Update on the management of Covid-19 in Indonesia during PPKM level 4 “The president’s directives with existing facilities and budget support, whether with funds from the Covid-19 task force or benefit-sharing funds, general allocation funds, special regional transfer funds and others , can be scaled up to build destruction tools, be they incinerators, crushers, etc. . and others, ”he said.

