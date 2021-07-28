Prime Minister Imran Khan responds to libel complaint filed by Shehbaz Sharif – Pakistan





Posted on July 28, 2021 1:19 PM

“The opposition leader did not serve any specific notice within 60 days according to the law.”

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has submitted a response to the libel complaint filed by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif in the Sessions Court.

Prime Minister Imran Khan filed the response in the Lahore Sessions Court through his lawyer, lawyer Ali Zafar. It was stated in the Prime Minister’s response that a man named Umar Farooq told him there was an offer.

It was mentioned in the response that Umar Farooq had proposed that if Imran Khan stopped following the Panama Leaks case, he (Umar) would pay him (PM) a lot of money. The bribe offer was described as such in the statement, the response added.

It was further stated in the response that Shehbaz Sharif’s reputation may have been affected not by his statement but by some other reason. Shehbaz Sharif’s allegations do not constitute a libel suit, the response adds.

The opposition leader did not serve a specific notice within 60 days according to the law. Shehbaz Sharif has been a political opponent for two decades. He himself made several statements to defame his opponents, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further stated in his response that Shehbaz Sharif wanted to take political issues to court and that his claim was false, baseless and distorted. The request should be rejected with the fine and the advisory fee should also be collected from the opposition leader, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif filed a libel complaint against Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2017, claiming that Imran Khan made false and malicious statements against Shehbaz that he offered him 10 billion rupees through a mutual friend in exchange for the withdrawal of the Panama Papers case pending before the Supreme Court.

Pursuant to the libel suit, Shehbaz Sharif served legal notice on the defendant asking them to provide a proper apology within 14 days through print and electronic media. However, the defendant did not apologize and the plaintiff had no choice but to go to court for damages.

The trial argued that the accused’s unfounded and defamatory statements widely publicized by the media demeaned the complainant’s integrity and caused him extreme mental torture, agony and anxiety.

He asked the court to issue a recovery decree of Rs10bn as compensation for the publication of defamatory material in favor of the plaintiff.

