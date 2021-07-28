Politics
The Boris Effect is a symptom of the decaying British political system | Rafael Behr
There is a growing sense among the Conservative Party that Boris Johnson’s performance as Prime Minister would be much improved if he was a little less Boris Johnson.
Members do not express thought in these terms. They praise their winning leaders with voters, but regret that his program is not targeted. They are grateful for the boost the Covid vaccinations have given their poll notes, but complain the dividend is wasted as tough decisions are not made. They admire the way Johnson with words, but despair of the way he mismanages people.
Every political dish comes smeared with rhetorical condiment, leveling was the catch-up ketchup last week with no meat underneath. This week there is a stew of initiatives targeting crime and anti-social behavior: more tagging and CCTV, offenders on duty to pick up trash, extended stops and searches. The Police Federation, aggrieved by the wage freeze, calls it a gadget. This will not satisfy the thirst for substance of the Conservative members. They should know the menu by now.
Johnson can no more exercise strategic diligence than Theresa May could dazzle with skilful wit. It doesn’t come naturally and cannot be faked. The Conservative Party chose its current leader precisely because he was not interested in the practical reality of government. May failed because she tried to get Brexit done in a technical and meaningful sense. Johnson triumphed by doing it in the realm of the pure imagination and taking with him a lot of people who couldn’t conceive of voting Tory under someone else.
There is tension between the electoral force that is Boris, a one-off phenomenon, and the Conservative Party as an institution that would like to have a future in government under less capricious leadership. It’s easy to forget that there were two national elections in 2019 and that the Tories were humiliated in the first of the European legislative elections in which they came fifth, behind the Greens, Labor, Liberal Democrats. and, first of all, the Brexit party.
It was a crazy result under extreme conditions, but it was not the first time that British voters showed an interest in breaking the duopoly of the two main parties. It is already irreparable in Scotland. David Cameron believed the political pendulum was swinging in 2010, only to find it hanging on to a spike in support for the Lib Dems. Their tenacity as a third-party spoiler is itself a legacy of SDP’s brief breakthrough in the 1980s.
