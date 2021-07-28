“Donald Trump bled tonight in Texas:” Reaction as Trump’s choice defeated in second round





Donald Trump’s power as the GOP kingmaker took a heavy blow after voters chose Republican Jake Ellzey over the former president for a vacant seat in Congress, prompting claims he is “not bulletproof”.

According to the Associated Press, Ellzey got 53 percent of the vote, six points more than Trump-backed candidate Susan Wright in the second round of special elections for Texas’ 6th Congressional District on Tuesday.

The AP reported that Ellzey told his supporters after his victory: “One of the things that we have seen from this campaign is a positive outlook, a Republican outlook from Reagan, because the future of our country is really. what the people of the 6th arrondissement want. “

Susan Wright – the widow of the former seat holder, Representative Ron Wright, who died of COVID-19 in February – had been approved by Trump and his super-PAC.

Mark McKinnon, former adviser to John McCain, said Ellzey’s victory was proof that Trump was “not bulletproof.”

During an appearance on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, McKinnon said, “It was kind of a ‘man who would be king’ moment. We see the fatal scratch and then it bleeds. Well, Donald Trump bled this tonight in Texas and it sends a big signal to a lot of Republicans around the world that it is no longer bulletproof and maybe the pendulum is starting to swing. “

Ellzey has been warmly praised by some GOP lawmakers and conservative commentators.

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry, who backed Ellzey’s candidacy, wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations on a well-run campaign. Jake Ellzey will be a good Congressman from Texas and be part of a strong majority. Republican in 2023. “

Bill Kristol, political analyst and neoconservative “never Trump,” tweeted: “Democratic votes may have put [Ellzey] on top in the second round, possibly persuaded to go to Ellzey by ads from the Club for Growth attacker for a $ 250 donation he made to him in 2018 from a “vicious hitman of Never Trump ”, that is to say me. “

Since his election defeat last November, Republican candidates have lined up for Trump’s backing in hopes the former president’s star power could push back their opponents. One of those Republicans is Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who is raising money to build a border wall.

However, voters in parts of Texas, including the 6th District north of Dallas, have shown signs of turning away from Trump.

The 6th District, according to the Associated Press, was won by Trump by just 3 percentage points in last year’s presidential election, compared to his double-digit victory in 2016, reflecting a turn purple in the suburbs of the city.

Newsweek has contacted Trump and Ellzey’s office for comment.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference July 11 in Dallas. He backed the losing candidate in a second round of the Texas special election. Brandon Bell / Getty

