China hosts Taliban delegation led by Mullah Baradar to discuss Afghanistan peace process

China hosted a Taliban delegation led by Mullah Baradar on July 28 as the insurgent group continues one of the worst attacks on Afghanistan and has acquired most of the country. According to reports, the Taliban visitors held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yu on peace efforts in the war-stricken country of Afghanistan as well as other bilateral issues. The Sino-Taliban talks came just days after Beijing and Pakistan on Saturday said they would work more closely in Afghanistan. Chinese foreign ministers have also reportedly proposed making the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a regional connectivity hub.

China’s meeting with the insurgent group and the Pakistani delegation took place against the backdrop of Afghan officials repeatedly accusing Islamabad of harboring and assisting the militants. Amrullah Saleh, Afghan vice president, former spy and staunch critic of the government led by Imran Khan in Pakistan also said Islamabad was providing crucial air support to the Taliban and threatened to retaliate against Afghan troops as an insurgent group continues to win ground. He even said the Afghan Air Force had been warned by Islamabad to back down or face air-to-air missiles. However, Pakistan has repeatedly denied these allegations.

Delighted to be in #China to meet my brother State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs #WangYi to discuss bilateral strategic, economic and security cooperation, the COVID-19 pandemic, peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and international and regional issues of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/8AP1Teai1n

Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 24, 2021 Taliban gain ground in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, the situation remains worrying in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have reportedly controlled more than 85% of the country and some provinces have seen the extremist group reimpose some of the crippling rules against women. Since capturing several new areas in Afghanistan, the Taliban have reimposed repressive laws and other backward policies on women who ruled their rule with iron fists from 1996 to 2001, including enforcing their version of Islamic Sharia law.

The Taliban destroyed or burned down at least 260 public service office buildings and looted equipment in 149 districts, said Nader Naderi, head of Afghanistan’s Independent Administrative and Civil Service Reform Commission (IARCSC) on the 15th. July. conquered areas, he said at least 50,000 civil servants were left jobless and hampered 112 projects as conflict between insurgent groups and the Afghan army escalated with the withdrawal of foreign troops .

