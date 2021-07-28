DC Attorney General Moves Forward with Trump Inauguration Trial





The District of Columbia Attorney General will continue to investigate whether the 2017 Donald Trumps Groundbreaking Committee improperly spent more than $ 1 million, after talks to resolve the case out of court were stalled this month.

The GA office has filed a civil action against the inaugural committee and the Trump Organization. And this month the case went to mediation, a negotiating session in which a neutral negotiator tries to get the different parties to come to an agreement.

While lawyers met on July 14 to discuss the amicable resolution of the case, the meeting came to naught.

According to court records, the closed-door meeting did not result in any agreement. The reason: Investigators are determined to see this case through to the end, a source familiar with the case told The Daily Beast.

This means the case will continue, as all parties are waiting to see if DC Superior Court Judge Jos M. Lpez decides that the local law enforcement agency has already proven his case before trial. The local attorney general’s office, Karl Racine, has a motion pending summary judgment arguing that the evidence already presented weighs heavily in his favor.

The local attorney general says the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel Washington, DC were unjustly enriched by overcharging the nonprofit groundbreaking committee. The office wants the judge to force the return of $ 1.08 million in poorly spent charitable funds. (The GA office wishes to allocate this money to another civic nonprofit of their choice.)

Racines’ office is seeking a result similar to the New York attorney general’s 2018 victory over the Trump Foundation, forcing it to disband and turn over money to other charities.

Donald and Melania Trump dance at the Freedom Ball following his inauguration.

Jim Watson / AFP via Getty

The DC attorney general’s office did not respond to questions. And the lawyers of the inaugural committees Lee Blalack II and David J. Leviss declined an interview through a spokesperson who cited confidentiality obligations the court required all parties not to disclose any information about the mediation.

The survey examines how the Trumps company and members of his own family got rich with the 58th presidential inauguration, a week-long series of events meant to be a national celebration of the country’s transfer of power.

Each incoming presidential administration sets up a committee to plan the event. In this case, district attorneys’ attorneys are investigating how Trump’s own children blurred the lines between the family business and what is supposed to be a nonprofit. Investigators suspect Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and others defrauded the inaugural celebration by funneling events to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, where the nonprofit committee was allegedly overcharged on the company’s own services. of the incoming president.

Investigators suspect that Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and others defrauded the inaugural celebration by funneling events to the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty

While this court case is civil in nature and must remain so to remain within the jurisdiction of the DC Attorney General, Racines investigators could still refer any evidence of criminal behavior to other law enforcement agencies.

If the DC Attorney General does not win a summary judgment, he intends to continue seeking additional testimony from key witnesses.

As the Daily Beast reported last month, the DC Attorney General’s office is keen to interview longtime Trump family confidants who may have important information about the recent findings in the case under oath. Topping the list is Trump Organizations CFO Allen Weisselberg, who has acted outside of his role at the company and reviewed the finances of independent committees. Weisselberg is already on the shit, he was arrested last month for criminal tax evasion in New York, as part of a separate investigation.

Government attorneys also want to question Texan financier Gentry Beach, who was Don Jr.s friend in college and served on the First Group’s finance committee.

Beach was behind the Trump organization’s plan to reserve a block of hotel rooms at the Madison Washington DCan arrangement, which is now under review because the Trump organization never paid, investigators say. Note. When the hotel sent it to a collection agency, Rick Gates, then the Trump campaign manager, asked bill collectors to change the name on the bill for the groundbreaking committee. The association ended up paying $ 49,358.

Investigators want to interview Gentry Beach.

RamiLudo / Wikimedia Commons

As part of their investigation into the hotel deal, investigators also want to question Kara Hanley, who court documents identify as a former executive assistant for the Trump Organization.

Judge Lpez has not yet decided whether he will grant special permission to make such depositions, now that the deadline for conducting such interviews has passed.

The fact that a central figure in the investigation, Tom Barrack, who led the inaugural committee as chairman, was arrested in a separate case last week, adds another dynamic to this case. Barrack, a wealthy investor and personal friend of Donald Trump, appeared in Brooklyn federal court on Monday to plead not guilty to charges of using his access to the new president to secretly lobby for the United Arab Emirates.

When Barrack was impeached in November 2020 by Leonor Miranda, deputy attorney general of the public interest division, he claimed he was not involved in the initial selection of the Trump family locations and that he was unaware of the block of hotel rooms that were ultimately paid for. by its committee.

This DC case is one of many investigations into Trump and his company that have been launched by local prosecutors and that have escalated since he left the White House. The most advanced investigation appears to be the New York criminal tax fraud case against the Trump Organization. Another is set in Fulton County, Georgia, where Trump and his political associates are accused of interfering with state tabulation on 2020 election results.

