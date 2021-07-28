PM Modi praises Yediyurappa and congratulates Bommai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for his contributions to the party. He also congratulated the new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“No words will ever do justice to Yediyurappa Ji’s monumental contribution to our Party and to the growth of Karnataka. For decades he worked hard, traveled all over Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare, ”reads his tweet.

Congratulating Basavaraj Bommai on his assumption of responsibility as Chief Minister of Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi said: “Congratulations to Bommai Ji for taking the oath as CM of Karnataka. He brings with him a wealth of legislative and administrative experience. I have no doubts that it will build on the outstanding work of our government in the state. Best wishes for a successful term.

Amit Shah, Minister of Interior said: “Congratulations and best wishes to BommaiJi, for taking the oath of office as Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am sure that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, he will further strengthen the determination of the BJP to serve the poor and the farmers of the state with his wisdom and experience.

“Yediyurappa Ji has served the party and the people of Karnataka with the utmost devotion. His contribution and hard work to strengthen BJP at the local level in Karnataka is truly inspiring. I am sure he will continue to guide the party and the government, ”said Amit Shah.

Nirmala Sitaraman, Union Minister of Finance, congratulated Basavaraj Bommai on being unanimously elected Chief Minister of Karnataka. “I had the opportunity to work together on the GST Council. I wish you all the best in the pursuit of the good work and development of the state, ”she said.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda also congratulated Basavaraj Bommai and advised him to seize this opportunity to ensure good governance.