2 dead as urban floods hit parts of Islamabad after downpour – Pakistan





A mother and son were killed in Islamabad on Wednesday as several parts of the capital suffered urban flooding after a downpour caused heavy rains.

Images circulating on social networks showed flood waters carrying cars in the E-11 district of the capital.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad attributed the flash flood to a downpour and urged the public to “cooperate and restrict unnecessary movement.”

The deputy commissioner further said that the rawal dam spillways were being opened as he called on the public to stay away from the banks of the Korang and Soan rivers.

In addition, Section 144 (power to issue an absolute order immediately in an emergency of nuisance or apprehended danger) has been imposed on swimming in rivers, the DC said, adding that rescue teams and management were present to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, police officials confirmed the said victims at a house in Sector E11 / 2, claiming that floodwaters entered the basement of the house at night, resulting in the death of the house. child, while the mother later died.

Officials said the flooding in Sector E-11 was due to “mismanagement” of private housing programs, adding that there was no equipment available to deal with the situation.

PM takes note, says NDMA on high alert

Prime Minister Imran Khan took note of the situation and warned citizens to pay “special attention” due to the heavy monsoon rains.

“I also headed all the relevant response agencies, including [the] The NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) must be on high alert with ready and rapid emergency response actions, ”he tweeted.

With the heavy monsoon rains I want to alert and caution our citizens to take special care. I have also directed all the relevant reponse agencies including NDMA to be on high alert with ready & rapid emergency response actions. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 28, 2021

The army, Wasa and the whole administration are on alert: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the army and other local authorities were present in the federal capital to deal with the situation.

“[The] the army is on alert, the Wasa (Water and Sanitation Agency) is on alert […] the whole administration is on duty, ”he said.

He made the remarks during a conversation with media staff while visiting Leh Nullah.

Punjab CM issues flood threat alert to Leh Nullah of Rawalpindi

Following the floods in Islamabad, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, issued an alert due to the threat of flooding in the neighboring town of Rawalpindi, Leh Nullah, and asked Rescue 1122 to “put in make all necessary arrangements to deal with any emergency, ”Radio Pakistan reported.

The state broadcaster further said the chief minister requested that a report be submitted after water drainage in low areas.

