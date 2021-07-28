Turkey arrests man behind app linked to failed 2016 coup





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – An American of Turkish descent suspected of being behind a secret messaging app linked to the failed 2016 military coup in Turkey arrived in Istanbul last month where he s ‘returned to the authorities, the official news agency reported. Wednesday.

The Anadolu agency said David Keynes, the alleged licensee of the wanted ByLock messaging app in Turkey, was taken into custody at Istanbul’s main airport on June 9.

Turkish authorities say the ByLock app was used by members of the network led by American Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of orchestrating the coup. The claim was used as evidence in Turkish courts against the alleged perpetrators of the failed attempt.

Keynes’ surrender came months after he said through his lawyers that he wanted to cooperate with Turkish authorities under a “repentance law” that gives offenders more lenient sentences, Anadolu reported. The agency said Keynes has since been charged with membership in a terrorist organization and faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 years. No trial date has been set. On July 15, 2016, factions within the Turkish military used tanks, warplanes and helicopters in an attempt to overthrow the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Responding to a call from the president, thousands of people took to the streets to stop the coup. A total of 251 people were killed and around 2,200 others were injured. About 35 suspected coup plotters were also killed. Gulen, a former ally of Erdogan who lives in Pennsylvania, denies any involvement in the attempted coup. Turkey has designated its network as a terrorist group, which it named the Fethullahist Terror Organization, or FETO. The government declared a state of emergency after the failed coup and launched a massive crackdown on the network. About 4,900 people have since been sentenced to prison terms, of which about 3,000 have been sentenced to life imprisonment. More than 130,000 people have been made redundant from their civil service jobs, including more than 20,000 soldiers.

